Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Intel Arc A350M, A370M Discrete Gaming GPUs for Thin and Light Laptops Announced, Desktop GPUs Coming Later This Year

Intel Arc A350M, A370M Discrete Gaming GPUs for Thin-and-Light Laptops Announced, Desktop GPUs Coming Later This Year

Intel will take on the likes of AMD and Nvidia as it begins to roll out its long-awaited discrete GPUs

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 30 March 2022 20:47 IST
Intel Arc A350M, A370M Discrete Gaming GPUs for Thin-and-Light Laptops Announced, Desktop GPUs Coming Later This Year
Highlights
  • Desktop and high-end laptop GPUs will arrive later in 2022
  • Intel's XeSS image upscaling tech will be supported on Arc GPUs
  • Intel has also committed to monthly driver updates and release patches

After years of teasers and buildup, Intel has finally launched its first discrete Intel Arc GPUs. Two A-series models, the Arc A350M and Arc A370M will soon be available in thin-and-light laptops, with pre-orders for models from multiple top manufacturers including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Samsung beginning as early as today. More powerful Arc 5 and Arc 7 GPU models for higher-end gaming laptops will follow these Arc 3 GPUs later this year. Details of upcoming desktop GPUs will also be announced later in 2022.

All the laptops with Intel Arc GPUs announced so far feature Intel's 12th Gen ‘Alder Lake' mobile CPUs, and many of them are thin-and-light models that qualify for the Intel Evo badge. Intel has announced that OEMs will be able to leverage its ‘Deep Link' technology to dynamically balance a CPU and GPU within a laptop's heat and power envelopes to optimise performance for different types of workloads. Arc GPUs and ‘Alder Lake' CPUs with integrated graphics capabilities can also work together to speed up certain video encoding and AI workloads, thanks to their shared Xe architecture.

DirectX 12, variable rate shading, and ray tracing are supported across the lineup, though Intel's XeSS image upscaling tech will not launch alongside this first set of chips. The company also touts its support for hardware AV1 video encoding and today's newest HDMI and DisplayPort standards.

Intel's new Arc Control software will serve as a gamer hub with community features, streaming and camera controls, performance profiles, and also in-game events and rewards. The company has also committed to monthly driver updates and a close working relationship with game developers, including day-zero patches for newly released titles.

intel arc a350 a370 specs intel arc

Specifications of the Intel Arc A-series GPU models

 

The company promises performance of over 60fps at 1080p in a variety of popular games with the Arc A370M. Creator workloads should also see some benefit. 

The two new GPUs announced so far are based on the HPG or High Performance Gaming tier of the Intel Xe architecture stack. Intel had previously announced that its first generation of discrete consumer GPUs would be codenamed Alchemist, with Battlemage, Celestial, and Druid already planned for the coming years. After hiring AMD's former graphics chief Raja Koduri in 2017 to lead development, Intel had initially announced a 2020 target for its foray into the high-end discrete gaming GPU segment. The Xe architecture scales from integrated GPUs for portable devices to data-centre supercomputer clusters.

While the Arc A350M and A370M feature six and eight Xe cores respectively, the upcoming Arc A550M, A730M and A770M have also been unveiled with 16, 24, and 32 Xe cores respectively. Each Xe core features 16 vector engines for graphics shaders, 16 matrix engines for AI workloads, a 192kb cache. All GPU models have the same number of ray tracing cores. feature GDDR6 graphics memory.

The Arc A350M has a 25-35W power rating while the A370M has a 35-50W rating. That goes up to 120-150W with the highest-end Arc 7 GPU.

Intel also announced that 14 games are so far confirmed to support XeSS later this year. These include Shadow of the Tomb Raider, GRID Legends, Death Stranding, Hitman III and Anvil.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel Arc, Arc GPU, Intel Arc A350M, Intel Arc A370M, Intel Arc A series, Intel Arc 3, Intel graphics, gaming
Jamshed Avari
Jamshed Avari
Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes along ...More
American Pop Artist Jeff Koons to Send Sculptures to the Moon
WhatsApp Updates Voice Messages With Out of Chat Playback, Ability to Pick Up Messages Where You Left Off

Related Stories

Intel Arc A350M, A370M Discrete Gaming GPUs for Thin-and-Light Laptops Announced, Desktop GPUs Coming Later This Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a's Retail Box Leak Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design
  2. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  3. Apple Addresses Battery Drain Problems for iPhone, iPad Users
  4. From Xiaomi to Oppo: How Tech Companies Pulled April Fools' Pranks
  5. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  7. Indian Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today: Huge Fines, Jail Time for Violators
  8. Motorola Moto G52 Specifications, Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  10. Motorola Smartphone Launch Roadmap for 2022 Tipped: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Users Can Now Share Videos Directly From YouTube App on Android, iOS
  2. Instagram Gets New Messaging Features: Users Can Now Send Silent Messages, Share Music Previews
  3. Angry Birds Classic Returns to App Store and Google Play With New Engine, No In-App Purchases
  4. EU Parliament Votes in Favour of Regulation That Could Impact Unhosted Crypto Wallets
  5. Samsung Self-Repair Programme Launched in US to Let Customers Fix Galaxy Devices on Their Own
  6. Amid War With Ukraine, Russia Sees Tech Brain Drain — a Gain for Other Nations
  7. ‘Nothing Grows as Fast as Cryptocurrency’: Kyrgyzstan Deputy of Parliament Bats for Crypto
  8. Twitter-Funded Social Media Interoperability Project Bluesky Names First Employees
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book Go Laptops Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers
  10. Online Gaming Platform Roblox Backs Apple in Antitrust Case, Says App Store Offers Privacy and Security
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.