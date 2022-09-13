Technology News
Intel 13th Gen Processors' Specifications Accidentally Revealed: All Details

Intel’s 13th Gen Core i9 processor will run at a maximum frequency of up to 5.4GHz, according to the web page archive cached by Google.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 13 September 2022 17:20 IST
Intel 13th Gen Processors' Specifications Accidentally Revealed: All Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

A 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700K processor will feature 16 cores

Intel accidentally revealed the specifications of its 13th Gen Intel Core processors. The specifications were listed on Intel's website in Canada, which were later taken down, but not before a Twitter user spotted them. Intel's 13th Gen processors' specifications can also be viewed via a copy of web page cached by Google. The specifications suggest that a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K processor will feature 24 cores and 32 threads, and it will run at a maximum frequency of up to 5.4GHz.

An upcoming 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13600K processor will run at a maximum frequency of up to 5.1GHz, and will feature 14 cores and 20 threads, according to the cached webpage of Intel's website in Canada. A 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700K processor will feature 16 cores and 24 threads, and will run at a maximum frequency of up to 5.3GHz.

intel processor specs revealed intel inline Intel

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Intel

As previously mentioned, a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K processor will run at a maximum frequency of up to 5.4GHz, and will feature 24 cores and 32 threads. The same specifications were also spotted by a Twitter user before Intel deleted the specifications of its 13th Gen processors. Intel's website in Canada is still live, but now only shows the 12th Gen processors' specifications.

Intel had recently confirmed that its 13th Gen Intel Core processors will run at a stock frequency of 6GHz and at a maximum frequency of 8GHz, according to a report by Tom's Hardware. The information was reportedly revealed by the company during the Intel Technology Tour 2022 in Israel.

In August, ASRock Intel Arc A380 graphics card appeared in the Indian market without an official announcement. In terms of performance, the GPU is said to be inferior to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU from 2019 and the AMD Radeon RX 6400 GPU. It features eight Xe GPU cores and eight ray tracing units. It has a clock speed of 2GHz, with a 75W rated board power.

Further reading: Intel, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700K, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500K
Intel 13th Gen Processors' Specifications Accidentally Revealed: All Details
