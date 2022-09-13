Intel accidentally revealed the specifications of its 13th Gen Intel Core processors. The specifications were listed on Intel's website in Canada, which were later taken down, but not before a Twitter user spotted them. Intel's 13th Gen processors' specifications can also be viewed via a copy of web page cached by Google. The specifications suggest that a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K processor will feature 24 cores and 32 threads, and it will run at a maximum frequency of up to 5.4GHz.

An upcoming 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13600K processor will run at a maximum frequency of up to 5.1GHz, and will feature 14 cores and 20 threads, according to the cached webpage of Intel's website in Canada. A 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700K processor will feature 16 cores and 24 threads, and will run at a maximum frequency of up to 5.3GHz.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Intel

As previously mentioned, a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K processor will run at a maximum frequency of up to 5.4GHz, and will feature 24 cores and 32 threads. The same specifications were also spotted by a Twitter user before Intel deleted the specifications of its 13th Gen processors. Intel's website in Canada is still live, but now only shows the 12th Gen processors' specifications.

Intel had recently confirmed that its 13th Gen Intel Core processors will run at a stock frequency of 6GHz and at a maximum frequency of 8GHz, according to a report by Tom's Hardware. The information was reportedly revealed by the company during the Intel Technology Tour 2022 in Israel.

