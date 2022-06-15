Technology News
Infinix InBook X1 Slim Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix InBook X1 Slim sports a 14-inch full-HD+ IPS display.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 15 June 2022 15:58 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

The Infinix InBook X1 Slim features an aluminium alloy-based metal body

Highlights
  • Infinix InBook X1 Slim is fitted with DTS-powered stereo speakers
  • It comes in Aurora Green, Cosmic Blue, Noble Red, Starfall Grey colours
  • The Infinix InBook X1 Slim features the Storm 1.0 Cooling System

Infinix InBook X1 Slim laptop has been launched in India. It is the latest entry in the InBook X1 lineup introduced by the company last year. Infinix has designed this laptop for travelling professionals weighing 1.24kg with a thickness of just 14.8mm. This laptop comes with the options of 10th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors. Also, it packs up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The InBook X1 Slim has a 14-inch full-HD+ display with 300 nits of peak brightness.

Infinix InBook X1 Slim price in India

The Infinix InBook X1 Slim model with a 10the Gen Intel Core i7 processor is priced at Rs. 49,990. The top-end Intel Core i5 model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs Rs. 44,990. Finally, the Intel Core i3 model starts from Rs. 29,990 for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This Infinix laptop will be available in Aurora Green, Cosmic Blue, Noble Red, and Starfall Grey colours.

Infinix InBook X1 Slim specifications, features

This laptop sports a 14-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. The InBook X1 Slim packs a 50Wh battery that is claimed to provide up to 9 hours of uninterrupted video playtime. In addition, its 65W USB Type-C charger is said to completely charge the laptop in about 90 minutes.

The InBook X1 Slim has an aluminium alloy-based metal body that weighs about 1.24kg and is 14.8mm thin. It is equipped with an HD webcam and stereo speakers enhanced by DTS technology. The laptop features the Ice Storm 1.0 Cooling System, which might make it ideal for long gaming or streaming sessions. All of the InBook X1 Slim models feature two USB 3.0 ports, two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, an SD card reader slot, and a 3.5 mm headset combo jack.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display size 14.00-inch
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.24 kg
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Inbook X1 Slim, Infinix InBook X1 Slim price in India, Infinix InBook X1 Slim specifications, Infinix
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
