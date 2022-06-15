Infinix InBook X1 Slim laptop has been launched in India. It is the latest entry in the InBook X1 lineup introduced by the company last year. Infinix has designed this laptop for travelling professionals weighing 1.24kg with a thickness of just 14.8mm. This laptop comes with the options of 10th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors. Also, it packs up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The InBook X1 Slim has a 14-inch full-HD+ display with 300 nits of peak brightness.

Infinix InBook X1 Slim price in India

The Infinix InBook X1 Slim model with a 10the Gen Intel Core i7 processor is priced at Rs. 49,990. The top-end Intel Core i5 model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs Rs. 44,990. Finally, the Intel Core i3 model starts from Rs. 29,990 for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This Infinix laptop will be available in Aurora Green, Cosmic Blue, Noble Red, and Starfall Grey colours.

Infinix InBook X1 Slim specifications, features

This laptop sports a 14-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. The InBook X1 Slim packs a 50Wh battery that is claimed to provide up to 9 hours of uninterrupted video playtime. In addition, its 65W USB Type-C charger is said to completely charge the laptop in about 90 minutes.

The InBook X1 Slim has an aluminium alloy-based metal body that weighs about 1.24kg and is 14.8mm thin. It is equipped with an HD webcam and stereo speakers enhanced by DTS technology. The laptop features the Ice Storm 1.0 Cooling System, which might make it ideal for long gaming or streaming sessions. All of the InBook X1 Slim models feature two USB 3.0 ports, two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, an SD card reader slot, and a 3.5 mm headset combo jack.