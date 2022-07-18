Infinix InBook X1 Neo With 14-Inch Display, 50Wh Battery Launched in India

Infinix InBook X1 Neo has been launched in India on Monday. Designed for college students, the new laptop offering from Infinix comes equipped with the latest Intel processor and runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. The Infinix InBook X1 Neo has an aluminium alloy metal build and features a 14-inch full-HD IPS display. It packs 256GB of storage and offers 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Infinix InBook X1 Neo also includes DTS audio processing and carries two microphones.

Infinix InBook X1 Neo price in India

The price of Infinix InBook X1 Neo in India is set at Rs. 24,990 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage variant. The laptop will go on sale starting 12pm IST on July 21 via Flipkart.

Infinix InBook X1 Neo specifications

Specifications of Infinix InBook X1 Neo were not listed on the company's official website at the time of writing. As per the Flipkart listing, the Infinix InBook X1 Neo runs on Windows 11 Home and features a 14-inch full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. It is powered by an Intel Celeron quad-core N5100 processor, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The laptop also includes integrated Intel UHD graphics.

It features two USB 3.0 ports, two USB Type-C ports, and an HDMI 1.4 port. Infinix InBook X1 Neo has Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. It comes equipped with an HD webcam for video calls and includes DTS audio processing alongside two microphones. Further, it has a backlit keyboard. The Infinix InBook X1 Neo comes with a 50Wh battery that is said to offer fast charging support via a USB Type-C port using the 45W AC adapter. The battery of the device is said to deliver up to 11 hours of playtime on a single charge.

The Infinix InBook X1 Neo weighs 1.24 kilograms and measures 14.8mm in thickness.

