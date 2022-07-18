Technology News
loading

Infinix InBook X1 Neo With 14-Inch Display, 50Wh Battery Launched in India

Infinix InBook X1 Neo packs 256GB of storage and offers 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 July 2022 15:19 IST
Infinix InBook X1 Neo With 14-Inch Display, 50Wh Battery Launched in India

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @InfinixIndia

Infinix InBook X1 Neo will go on sale starting July 21

Highlights
  • Infinix InBook X1 Neo has Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity
  • There is a backlit keyboard on Infinix InBook X1 Neo
  • The laptop will go on sale via Flipkart

Infinix InBook X1 Neo has been launched in India on Monday. Designed for college students, the new laptop offering from Infinix comes equipped with the latest Intel processor and runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. The Infinix InBook X1 Neo has an aluminium alloy metal build and features a 14-inch full-HD IPS display. It packs 256GB of storage and offers 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Infinix InBook X1 Neo also includes DTS audio processing and carries two microphones.

Infinix InBook X1 Neo price in India

The price of Infinix InBook X1 Neo in India is set at Rs. 24,990 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage variant. The laptop will go on sale starting 12pm IST on July 21 via Flipkart.

Infinix InBook X1 Neo specifications

Specifications of Infinix InBook X1 Neo were not listed on the company's official website at the time of writing. As per the Flipkart listing, the Infinix InBook X1 Neo runs on Windows 11 Home and features a 14-inch full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. It is powered by an Intel Celeron quad-core N5100 processor, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The laptop also includes integrated Intel UHD graphics.

It features two USB 3.0 ports, two USB Type-C ports, and an HDMI 1.4 port. Infinix InBook X1 Neo has Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. It comes equipped with an HD webcam for video calls and includes DTS audio processing alongside two microphones. Further, it has a backlit keyboard. The Infinix InBook X1 Neo comes with a 50Wh battery that is said to offer fast charging support via a USB Type-C port using the 45W AC adapter. The battery of the device is said to deliver up to 11 hours of playtime on a single charge.

The Infinix InBook X1 Neo weighs 1.24 kilograms and measures 14.8mm in thickness.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix InBook X1 Neo Laptop

Infinix InBook X1 Neo Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1080x1920 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
RAM 8GB
Weight 1.24 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix InBook X1 Neo, Infinix InBook X1 Neo Price in India, Infinix InBook X1 Neo Specifications, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony WI-C100 Neckband Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
China Working on Radar System That Will Bounce Signals Off Asteroids to See How Dangerous They Are to Earth: Report
Infinix InBook X1 Neo With 14-Inch Display, 50Wh Battery Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: How to Safely Buy Electronics
  3. Government To Introduce Right to Repair to Allow Self, Third Party Repair
  4. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  5. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Details
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  7. Moto G82 5G Review: Going Beyond the Budget Segment
  8. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Series, Pad Air, Enco X2 Earphones Launch Today: Details
  10. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Ultimate Game Sale: Best Deals on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
  2. Redmi K50i 5G Teased to Come With Redmi Note 11T Pro-Like Specifications
  3. China Working on Radar System That Will Bounce Signals Off Asteroids to See How Dangerous They Are to Earth: Report
  4. Infinix InBook X1 Neo With 14-Inch Display, 50Wh Battery Launched in India
  5. Sony WI-C100 Neckband Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series India Launch Live Updates: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  7. Kajol, Disney+ Hotstar Announce the Actress' Web Series Debut With Hotstar Specials
  8. Realme Buds Wireless 2S, Flat Monitor Will Launch in India on July 26: All Details
  9. Blockchain Gaming Worst Hit by NFT Trade Volume Dip in Q2 2022, Reveals Nansen Report
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins July 23 With Deals, Discounts on Smartphones, Speakers, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.