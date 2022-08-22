Technology News
HP Leads as Indian PC Shipments Register 17.8 Percent YoY Growth in 2Q22: IDC

HP captured 30.8 percent market share and shipped over 1.15 million units in 2Q22.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 August 2022 13:37 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mika Baumeister

In India, 3.7 million PCs were shipped in the 2Q22

Highlights
  • Inventory increased considerably as demand tapered
  • The notebook category was the volume driver
  • Personal computing market took a hit

HP continued to lead the overall PC market even as India registered a 17.8 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth by shipping 3.7 million PCs in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), as per a new report by IDC. The market research firm says that the growth was led by the strong government segment due to spillover orders from the previous quarter. Other segments slowed with channel inventory increasing. The traditional PC market in India is inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations.

As per the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, the desktop category continued its strong run, shipping more than one million units for a second consecutive quarter. The notebook category was the volume driver with 2.6 million units, however, its growth rate reduced to 7.3 percent YoY compared to over 30 percent YoY on average for the last three quarters, the IDC report says.

The demand for PCs was positive through April but slowed in the second half of the quarter. Personal computing market took a hit as the reopening of colleges got pushed to 3Q22. IDC says that the enterprise segment grew by 14.9 percent, which is much lower than the previous three quarters. That was due to the fact that the order materialisation got delayed. Similarly, the SMB growth rate was lower than in the previous two quarters. Due to this, the channel inventory increased considerably and demand tapered.

“Online channels have been softening over the last few quarters. While high footfall in offline channels led to a positive quarter for consumers, the growth tapered as schools started to open, thereby leading to reduced remote learning demand. As the opening of colleges got delayed to the third quarter this year, vendors are still hoping that back-to-college promotions will bring back consumer momentum. Online sales are also expected to start at [the] end of 3Q22. However, high channel inventory is a matter of concern, and an inventory correction is inevitable in the next few months,” said Bharath Shenoy, Senior Market Analyst, PC Devices, IDC India.

As far as company-wise segregation is concerned, HP retained its top spot after shipping over 1.15 million units and capturing the lion's share of 30.8 percent in 2Q22. Dell Technologies was placed on the second spot with a market share of 21.6 percent and 15.2 percent YoY growth in 2Q22. The third place went to Lenovo with a share of 19.6 percent. Acer and Asus captured the fourth and fifth spots with 8.9 percent and 6.1 percent market share in 2Q22, respectively.

Further reading: IDC, Lenovo, Asus, Dell, Acer, HP
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Ubisoft+ Xbox Launch Might Happen Soon, New Leak Suggests

