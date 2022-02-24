Technology News
loading

Indian PC Market Saw Record 14.8 Million Shipments in 2021, Grew 44.5 Percent YoY: IDC

HP continued to lead the overall PC category with over 1.3 million shipments in Q4 2021.

By David Delima | Updated: 24 February 2022 19:36 IST
Indian PC Market Saw Record 14.8 Million Shipments in 2021, Grew 44.5 Percent YoY: IDC

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Mika Baumeister

HP saw its shipments in India grow by 58.7 percent in 2021

Highlights
  • Notebook shipments were reportedly the main volume driver in 2021
  • Demand from enterprises, SMB, and consumer segments increased
  • Consumer segment saw strong growth despite facing supply disruptions

HP maintained its lead in the overall PC category in 2021 in India with over 1.3 million units shipped in the fourth quarter (Q4 2021), according to a report by IDC. The vendor reportedly enjoyed a market share of 31.5 percent and saw its shipments grow by 58.7 percent last year. Meanwhile, the PC market remained upbeat with vendors shipping an impressive 14.8 million PC models in 2021, buoyed by remote working demand and better supplies. Notebook computers saw its shipments reach 11.6 million units and remained the main volume driver, while desktop computers grew 30 percent year-on-year compared to 2020.

According to a report by International Data Corporation (IDC), while HP was the overall market leader in terms of PC shipments in India, Dell was in second position with 23.6 percent market share as it shipped more than 1 million units for s second consecutive quarter in Q4 2021. Dell led the enterprise segment with a share of 38 percent, thanks to increasing demand from IT and ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services) and the company's global accounts, according to the report.

Lenovo stayed put in third spot, both in the Q4 2021 and the calendar year 2021, with a growth of 22.8 percent year-on-year. Thanks to the demand from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment, Lenovo was in second place, behind HP with a market share of 24.7 percent, according to IDC's report, which states that constraints in supplies impacting the company's overall shipments.

In fourth and fifth place were Acer and Asus, both maintaining their positions with a market share of 8.2 and 5.9 percent, respectively. Acer was one of the main beneficiaries of the recovery of the desktop category, according to the report. It held the second place after HP in the commercial segment with a market share of 25.8 percent, thanks to Acer's established commercial desktop business. Meanwhile, Asus grew 36.1 percent year-on-year in 2021, making inroads into the commercial segment with a whopping 227.2 percent year-on-year growth, according to the IDC report.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PC Shipments, Computer Shipments, IDC, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, Asus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Realme 9 5G Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Indian PC Market Saw Record 14.8 Million Shipments in 2021, Grew 44.5 Percent YoY: IDC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  3. Noise Buds VS202 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  4. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Today: What All to Expect From the Event
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  7. Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS Earphones Debut in India at Rs. 11,999
  8. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE Launched in India: All Details
  9. Oppo Reno 6 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Realme GT Neo 3 Price, Design, Key Specifications Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Indian PC Market Saw Record 14.8 Million Shipments in 2021, Grew 44.5 Percent YoY: IDC
  3. Realme 9 5G Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand Plans to Bring Crypto-Related Services ‘Soon’
  5. Apple Dominates Tablet Shipments in US, PC Shipments Witness 1 Percent Year-on-Year Growth
  6. BNY Mellon Ropes in Blockchain Analysis Firm Chainalysis to Monitor User Transactions
  7. Portronics Harmonics 250, Harmonics X1 Neckband-Style Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  8. Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro With Hasselblad Cameras, MariSilicon X Chip Launched, Find X5 Lite Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
  9. Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds with Dual Drivers, Hi-Res Audio Support Launched
  10. Ola Electric Said to Plan 50GWh India Battery Plant in EV Push
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.