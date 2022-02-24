HP maintained its lead in the overall PC category in 2021 in India with over 1.3 million units shipped in the fourth quarter (Q4 2021), according to a report by IDC. The vendor reportedly enjoyed a market share of 31.5 percent and saw its shipments grow by 58.7 percent last year. Meanwhile, the PC market remained upbeat with vendors shipping an impressive 14.8 million PC models in 2021, buoyed by remote working demand and better supplies. Notebook computers saw its shipments reach 11.6 million units and remained the main volume driver, while desktop computers grew 30 percent year-on-year compared to 2020.

According to a report by International Data Corporation (IDC), while HP was the overall market leader in terms of PC shipments in India, Dell was in second position with 23.6 percent market share as it shipped more than 1 million units for s second consecutive quarter in Q4 2021. Dell led the enterprise segment with a share of 38 percent, thanks to increasing demand from IT and ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services) and the company's global accounts, according to the report.

Lenovo stayed put in third spot, both in the Q4 2021 and the calendar year 2021, with a growth of 22.8 percent year-on-year. Thanks to the demand from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment, Lenovo was in second place, behind HP with a market share of 24.7 percent, according to IDC's report, which states that constraints in supplies impacting the company's overall shipments.

In fourth and fifth place were Acer and Asus, both maintaining their positions with a market share of 8.2 and 5.9 percent, respectively. Acer was one of the main beneficiaries of the recovery of the desktop category, according to the report. It held the second place after HP in the commercial segment with a market share of 25.8 percent, thanks to Acer's established commercial desktop business. Meanwhile, Asus grew 36.1 percent year-on-year in 2021, making inroads into the commercial segment with a whopping 227.2 percent year-on-year growth, according to the IDC report.