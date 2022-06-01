Indian PC market shipment witnessed a growth of 48 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter of 2022, according to the latest report by Canalys. The report suggests that the Indian PC market, which includes desktops, notebooks, and tablets has seen a record-breaking shipment of 5.8 million units in Q1 2022. HP maintained its lead in the overall PC category in India with over 1.5 million units shipped in the first quarter of 2022. The vendor reportedly enjoyed a market share of 24.9 percent and saw its shipments grow by 42 percent.

According to a report by Canalys, HP was the overall market leader in terms of PC shipments in India with 1.5 million units shipped. Lenovo was in the second position with a 19.3 percent market share as it shipped 1.1 million units for the third quarter in a row. Lenovo led the enterprise segment with shipment growth of 29 percent YoY, thanks to the consistent performance of notebooks and tablets which increased the shipment growth by 26 percent and 53 percent YoY, respectively.

Acer took the third spot in Q1 2022 with a growth of 256 percent YoY in shipments marking 1.7 times more growth than in the fourth quarter of 2021 (Q4 2021). Also, the company saw 1,288 percent growth with tablet shipments of 205,000 units in Q1 2022.

In fourth and fifth place were Dell and Samsung, both maintaining their positions with 10 percent and 7.4 percent market share, respectively.

Desktop shipments from Dell have increased by an exceptional 65 percent in Q1 2022. The company has shipped over 580,000 units, according to the report. On the other hand, Samsung, being a predominant tablet vendor, has shipped over 433,000 units in a single quarter marking a growth of 31 percent YoY in Q1 2022.

Meanwhile, commenting on the result, Jash Shah, Research Analyst, Canalys, said, “there are two main reasons for India's phenomenal performance this quarter. Firstly, India's success at managing COVID-19, despite its huge population, has to be recognized. While most of the world was in lockdown, India remained open for business as usual to a large degree. This helped the economy resurge, creating additional demand for PCs and other IT infrastructure. Secondly, India is slowly but surely inching toward self-reliance in PC production. 18 percent of all PCs sold in India are now manufactured locally, implying that India's vulnerability to black swan events in China is diminishing and that its own appetite for PC consumption is increasing. While global macroeconomic events are raising multiple concerns over the sustainability of this growth, India will stay strong for the coming few quarters, despite the softness expected in other global markets.”