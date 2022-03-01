Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • India's Semiconductor Roadmap Entails Big Investments Due to Geopolitics: Minister of State for Electronics and IT

India's Semiconductor Roadmap Entails Big Investments Due to Geopolitics: Minister of State for Electronics and IT

India is said to have received proposals from five companies for setting up electronic chip and display manufacturing plants.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 1 March 2022 14:48 IST
India's Semiconductor Roadmap Entails Big Investments Due to Geopolitics: Minister of State for Electronics and IT

Photo Credit: Reuters

India's performance during the COVID-19 pandemic has placed country among experts in the technology space

Highlights
  • The government is providing financial support of up to 40 percent
  • Vedanta and Elest have proposed to set up display manufacturing units
  • The Centre is also providing incentive on chip design

The government's roadmap for the semiconductor sector entails big investments due to geopolitical circumstances but it is giving equal importance to design and innovation, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday.

Speaking at 35th International VLSI and Embedded Systems Conference, Chandrasekhar said India's performance during the COVID-19 pandemic has placed the country among experts in the technology space.

"Our ambitions specifically in the semiconductor space are very clear. Our ambition and our roadmap to semiconductor space involves obviously a big investment. It is natural given the geopolitics of the world in fabs (semiconductor fabrication) but as importantly as that is the ecosystem around innovation, design and systems.

"We are essentially investing government capital in creating skill...from the research side to the design engineering and testing and packaging workforce side," the minister said.

The government has received proposals from five companies for setting up electronic chip and display manufacturing plants with investment of Rs. 1.53 lakh crore.

Vedanta Foxconn JV, IGSS Ventures, and ISMC propose to set up electronic chip manufacturing plants with $13.6 billion (about Rs. 1.02 lakh crore) investment. They have sought support of $5.6 billion (around Rs. 42,000 crore) from the Centre under the Rs. 76,000 crore Semicon India Programme.

The government is providing financial support of up to 40 percent for chips above 28 nanometre to 45nm, and up to 30 per cent for setting up manufacturing units for 45nm to 65nm wafers.

Vedanta and Elest have proposed to set up display manufacturing units that are used in mobile phones, laptops etc with projected investment of $6.7 billion (about Rs 50,000 crore). They have sought support of $2.7 billion (around Rs. 20,000 crore) from the Centre under the scheme for setting up of display fabs in India.

The Centre is also providing incentive on chip design, design infrastructure support, product design linked incentives, among others.

The incentives include reimbursement of up to Rs. 30 lakh per application for multi-project wafer fabrication for design, and 6-4 per cent reimbursement on net sales of designed semiconductor goods for five years starting financial year 2022-23.

"We in India today through a combination of polices, leadership vision are at an unprecedented inflection point in terms of growth and expansion of our technology sector. We have had a very long history of doing very well in technology services, outsourcing...," Chandrasekhar said.

He added that India has created unicorns in the startup segment faster than any other economy in the world.

"If you take that as starting point and take the Prime Minister's vision of 'techade' as the next point and look forward, it is clear that we today have runway of opportunities in the ESDM (electronics system design and manufacturing) space, in embedded design space and of course in semiconductor space.

"We are investing capital and encouraging entrepreneurship in startups in the design and innovation ecosystem. It is clear that our ambitions are real," the minister said.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Semiconductor, Chips, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Vedanta Foxconn JV, IGSS Ventures, ISMC
Vivo Y33s 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

India's Semiconductor Roadmap Entails Big Investments Due to Geopolitics: Minister of State for Electronics and IT
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  3. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  4. Redmi Note 11E Pro With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  5. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  6. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Dies at the Age of 26
  7. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched at MWC 2022
  8. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop With Windows 11 Launched in India
  9. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Dates Announced: Deals, Discounts
  10. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless ANC Headphones Launched in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram to Shut Down IGTV App, Set to Increase Investment in Reels
  2. Inouye Solar Telescope Captures Stunning Image of a Sunspot
  3. Toyota Restarting Japan Factories After Malware Hits Supplier
  4. Toshiba CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa Resigns Ahead of Vote on Spin-Off Plan
  5. India's Semiconductor Roadmap Entails Big Investments Due to Geopolitics: Minister of State for Electronics and IT
  6. Vivo Y33s 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Galaxy F23 5G Tipped to Launch in March
  8. AMC Theatres to Officially Start Accepting DOGE, SHIB Payments From March 19
  9. Ukraine Crisis: Disney, Warner Bros, Sony Pictures Halt Film Releases in Russia
  10. Amazon's Alexa to Let Customers Avail Voice-Activated Virtual Care Programme
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.