Apple Said to Not Introduce a Bigger Mac

Apple has discontinued the Intel-based 27-inch iMac.

By ANI | Updated: 14 March 2022 11:11 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple currently has no plans to release new high-end versions of its all-in-one desktop for now

  • An iMac Pro might not arrive this summer
  • Apple might roll out an iMac Pro at some point
  • It is not clear how an iMac Pro would fit into the Mac lineup

American tech giant Apple might not be planning to release a larger-screened iMac. According to a new report obtained by Mac Rumours, Apple will not be introducing a bigger iMac "in the near future."

With the launch of the Mac Studio, Apple discontinued the Intel-based 27-inch iMac, which has already created some confusion about the future of the iMac line.

Apple earlier said that the 27-inch iMac "has reached end of life," indicating the company has no intention of releasing a refreshed 27-inch model to go along with the 24-inch iMac.

Despite the discontinuation of the 27-inch iMac, there have been speculations of a larger-screened iMac Pro that could be in development.

But, according to a report obtained by Mac Rumours, what most of the spectators thought might be an iMac Pro was actually a 'Studio Display Pro' that is coming later in the year, perhaps alongside the Mac Pro.

Reportedly, an iMac Pro might not arrive this summer.

As per Mac Rumours, Apple "currently has no plans to release new high-end versions of its all-in-one desktop for now," though there is a 24-inch M2 version of the iMac that is set to come out in 2023.

However, Apple might roll out an iMac Pro at some point.

It is not clear how an iMac Pro would fit into the Mac lineup now that the more powerful Mac Studio exists, and it's looking more and more like users might not be seeing a new larger-screened iMac in 2022.

For now, Apple suggests that customers who want a powerful desktop machine invest in the Mac Studio, which is priced stating at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh), while those who want an all-in-one machine can opt for the 24-inch iMac.

