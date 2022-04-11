Technology News
Global PC Shipments Declined in Q1 2022 Following 2 Years of Growth: IDC

Manufacturers still managed to ship around 80.5 million PC units and Lenovo took the top spot with a 22.7 percent market share.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 11 April 2022
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Mika Baumeister

HP had the second largest market share at 19.7 percent behind Lenovo

  • Vendors still shipped 80.5 million PCs during the quarter
  • Asus and Acer took the number 5 position in Q1 2022
  • Rankings among top vendors remained unchanged compared to last quarter

The global PC market saw a decline of 5.1 percent in shipments during the first quarter of 2022, according to a report by International Data Corporation (IDC). Despite ongoing supply chain and logistical challenges, vendors still managed to ship 80.5 million PCs during the time. Meanwhile, the PC market is coming off two years of double-digit growth, so while the first-quarter decline is a change in momentum, it doesn't mean the industry is in a downward spiral. The Q1 2022 volume marks the seventh consecutive quarter where global shipments surpassed 80 million, which was not seen since 2012. The rankings among the top vendors remained unchanged in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

According to the report by IDC, Lenovo remained the top company with a 22.7 percent market share, followed by HP at 19.7 percent, Dell at 17.1 percent, and Apple at 8.9 percent. Asus and Acer were tied for the number 5 position in the first quarter, with 6.9 percent and 6.8 percent market shares respectively. Dell, Apple, and Asus were the only top-tier vendors that saw year-over-year shipment growth. As a result of the ongoing supply chain shortages and a challenging comparison to a strong Q121, notebook PCs saw a year-over-year decline while desktops grew slightly.

idc table IDC

Worldwide traditional PC shipments, market share and year-over-year growth
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ IDC

Moreover, Ryan Reith, group vice president, IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, said, "The focus shouldn't be on the year-over-year decline in PC volumes because that was to be expected. The focus should be on the PC industry managing to ship more than 80 million PCs at a time when logistics and supply chain are still a mess, accompanied by numerous geopolitical and pandemic-related challenges."

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
