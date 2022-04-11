The global PC market saw a decline of 5.1 percent in shipments during the first quarter of 2022, according to a report by International Data Corporation (IDC). Despite ongoing supply chain and logistical challenges, vendors still managed to ship 80.5 million PCs during the time. Meanwhile, the PC market is coming off two years of double-digit growth, so while the first-quarter decline is a change in momentum, it doesn't mean the industry is in a downward spiral. The Q1 2022 volume marks the seventh consecutive quarter where global shipments surpassed 80 million, which was not seen since 2012. The rankings among the top vendors remained unchanged in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

According to the report by IDC, Lenovo remained the top company with a 22.7 percent market share, followed by HP at 19.7 percent, Dell at 17.1 percent, and Apple at 8.9 percent. Asus and Acer were tied for the number 5 position in the first quarter, with 6.9 percent and 6.8 percent market shares respectively. Dell, Apple, and Asus were the only top-tier vendors that saw year-over-year shipment growth. As a result of the ongoing supply chain shortages and a challenging comparison to a strong Q121, notebook PCs saw a year-over-year decline while desktops grew slightly.

Worldwide traditional PC shipments, market share and year-over-year growth

Moreover, Ryan Reith, group vice president, IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, said, "The focus shouldn't be on the year-over-year decline in PC volumes because that was to be expected. The focus should be on the PC industry managing to ship more than 80 million PCs at a time when logistics and supply chain are still a mess, accompanied by numerous geopolitical and pandemic-related challenges."