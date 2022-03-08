Technology News
IBM Suspends All Business in Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis

IBM said it is providing critical support to the most heavily impacted areas.

By ANI | Updated: 8 March 2022 10:54 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna announced the suspension of business in Russia on Monday

  • IBM will provide critical support to the most heavily impacted areas
  • Several companies have ceased their operations in Russia
  • Russia maintains the "military operation" is to save residents in Ukraine

The multinational technology corporation IBM has suspended all its business in Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine, CEO Arvind Krishna said. "I've heard from many of you in response to last week's announcement regarding the war in Ukraine, and I appreciate your feedback. First, let me be very clear — we have suspended all business in Russia. In addition, I want to give you an update on a few of the efforts underway to support our colleagues in the region," Krishna said in a statement on Monday.

IBM has joined the long line of companies that have ceased their operations in Russia due to the start of "military operation in Ukraine.

Within two weeks, multinational companies, media houses and other large scales businesses have announced their plans to leave Russia.

Russia continues to maintain that it started the "military operation" to save the residents of eastern Ukraine and "demilitarise" the political leadership in the country.

Comment
Comment
 
 

