MWC 2022: Huawei MateStation X All-in-One PC Launched, SuperDevice Connectivity Feature Announced

Huawei also announced details on its Super Device software features at MWC 2022.

By David Delima | Updated: 28 February 2022 15:13 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

The Huawei MateStation X is equipped with an Ultra HD touchscreen display

Highlights
  • Huawei MateStation X is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 series processors
  • The all-in-one PC runs on Windows 10 and will be updated to Windows 11
  • Huawei MateStation X features two 5W speakers and a 10W subwoofer

Huawei MateStation X was launched on Monday (February 28) by the company as its largest all-in-one PC offering at MWC 2022. The PC is equipped with a 28.2-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display. The MateStation X is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 series processors. The PC runs on Windows 10 out-of-the-box, and will receive an upgrade to Windows 11. The Chinese company also announced SuperDevice, which allows for connectivity across devices with Windows and Huawei's HarmonyOS.

The SuperDevice connectivity feature announced by Huawei allows users to open phone apps on their Huawei computers or laptops. It will let users drag and drop files across devices, while making it easier to pair Bluetooth-enabled peripherals from the company. Meanwhile, users will also be able to run some apps from Huawei's AppGallery via the HuaweiMobile App Engine, according to the company.

Huawei MateStation X price, availability

The new Huawei MateStation X is priced at EUR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 1,85,500). The company is yet to announce details on availability, as well when these devices will debut in India.

Huawei MateStation X specifications

Huawei MateStation X runs on Windows 10. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, paired with 16GB of RAM. The all-in-one desktop comes with a 28.2-inch UHD (3,840x2,560 pixels) IPS LCD touchscreen display with 178-degree viewing angles. The monitor offers 98 percent P3 and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage.

The all-in-one PC from Huawei comes with two 5W speakers and a 10W subwoofer, with four microphones which offer a 5-metre sound pickup. Huawei MateStation X sports a 720p “Unhidden” camera for video calls. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The Huawei MateStation X is equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Huawei MateStation X measures 529.74x187x614.16mm and weighs 9kg.

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

