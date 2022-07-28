Technology News
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor, Metallic Body Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 sports a 14.2-inch LTPS touchscreen.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 28 July 2022 11:26 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

The new Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 features the Dual Shark Fin fan, triple air intake

Highlights
  • Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 features a backlit chicklet keyboard
  • It has a dual-antenna broadband Wi-Fi 6E network adapter
  • The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 has six speakers, four microphones

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 with 12th Gen Intel Core processor has launched on Wednesday. It sports a durable skin-soothing metallic body that is said to be corrosion-resistant. This new notebook has a 14.2-inch 3K touchscreen with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. It packs a 60W-rated battery that supports 90W fast charging. The company has also unveiled a Premium Edition of this notebook that features a magnetically-controlled nano optical layer on the display, which is said to reduce light reflection by 90 percent.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 (12th Gen Intel Core) price, availability

The new Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 has been launched globally. It is currently available in China and comes in four colour options — Brocade White, Bright Moon Silver, Ink Blue, and Space Gray. The pricing of this Huawei notebook starts from CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000) for the model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The 12th Gen Intel Core i7-powered variants with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage are priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,20,000) and CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,30,000), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 Premium Edition only features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It costs CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,42,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model and CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,55,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 (12th Gen Intel Core) specifications, features

This notebook from Huawei features a 14.2-inch LTPS 10-point multi-touch touchscreen with a 3,120x2,080 pixels resolution, a 60Hz/ 90Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of maximum brightness. Furthermore, the Premium Edition of Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 with 12th Gen Intel Core has a magnetically-controlled nano optical layer on the display that reduces screen reflection by up to 60 percent. Huawei claims it to be the first laptop in the world to get the TÜV Eye Comfort 3.0 certification.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 (12th Gen Intel Core) has also obtained Intel Evo certification. It packs 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The notebook also features integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It has triple air intakes and a Dual Shark Fin fan along with high-performance VC heat dissipation modules for improved heat dissipation efficiency.

It is fitted with a 60Wh battery that supports 90W USB Type-C fast charging. The notebook weighs 1.38kg whereas the Premium Edition weighs 1.26kg. It features a dual-antenna broadband Wi-Fi 6E network adapter. The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 (12th Gen Intel Core) also support Bluetooth v5.2 technology, and comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm headset jack.

Its touchpad supports multi-touch and gesture controls. The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 (12th Gen Intel Core) features a full-size backlit chicklet keyboard. There is an HD webcam and a power button with a fingerprint sensor. It also comes equipped with six speakers and four microphones.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.20-inch
Display resolution 2,080x3,120 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Integrated Graphics Processor
Weight 1.38 kg
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 specifications, Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 price, Huawei
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
