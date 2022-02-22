Technology News
loading

Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) Launched: Report

Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition is said to be priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly RS. 52,00).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 22 February 2022 11:39 IST
Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) Launched: Report

Photo Credit: Huawei Central

Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) will reportedly sport a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display

Highlights
  • Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) said to pack a 56Whr battery
  • It will reportedly be available for pre-orders starting February 27
  • Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) said to get Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) has reportedly launched in China. The new laptop from the Chinese tech giant is powered by an unnamed AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor. The Huawei laptop will reportedly sport a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Huawei MateBook D15 (2022) also comes with Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. It packs a 56Whr battery that supports 65W fast charging. The new Huawei D15 MateBook (2022) does not come with a LAN port.

Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) price

As per a report by ITHome, Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) has been launched in China and is available for CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 52,000). The Huawei laptop will reportedly be available for pre-order from February 27. Since there is no official confirmation, take this information with a pinch of salt.

Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) specifications

According to a report by Huawei Central, the Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 16:9 aspect ratio, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and 300 nits of peak brightness. The display is also said to have a three-sided microframe design.

Under the hood, the new Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) is said to feature an unnamed AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor. According to ITHome's report, the laptop will get either an AMD R5 5625U or AMD R7 5825U processor. The former has six cores and 12 threads, with a maximum clock speed of 4.3GHz. The latter has eight cores and 16 threads, with a maximum clock speed of 4.5GHz. At this point, the RAM and storage specifications have not been tipped yet.

Last year, Huawei also launched MateBook D15 (2022) laptop with Intel Core processors. Both the AMD- and Intel-powered laptops are said to get similar specifications, except for the processors. The Intel-powered Huawei MateBook D15 (2022) gets an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor mated to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Huawei MateBook D15 (2022) series laptops pack a 56Whr battery with 65W fast charging support through a USB Type-C port. The laptops also get Bluetooth v5 or v5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity. However, they lack a LAN port. The Huawei laptops also have a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition 2022, Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition 2022 Price, Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition 2022 Specifications, Huawei MateBook D15 2022, MateBook D15
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Vivo’s Rumoued X80 Series Phone With Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Tops AnTuTu Performance Benchmark

Related Stories

Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) Launched: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  2. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s February 22 India Restock
  3. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  6. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Launch Tipped for March
  7. Redmi Note 11S First Impressions: When Specs Trump Design
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G Compared
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) Launched: Report
  2. Vivo’s Rumoued X80 Series Phone With Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Tops AnTuTu Performance Benchmark
  3. Apple Faces EUR 5-Million Fine From Dutch Consumer Watchdog in App Store Dispute
  4. SpaceX Falcon 9 Booster Lands Back on Earth for 100th Time, Deploys 46 More Starlink Satellites
  5. Pegasus: Israeli Probe Finds No Sign of Police Abuse in Spyware Case
  6. Mercedes-Benz Foresees EV-Only Production Lines Within a Few Years
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
  8. Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Other Popular Cryptocurrencies Lose Steam as Crypto Market Lays Low
  9. Poco M4 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  10. Ukraine Warns of Cyberattacks on Banks, State Agencies, Defence Sector
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.