Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) Launched: Report

Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) has reportedly launched in China. The new laptop from the Chinese tech giant is powered by an unnamed AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor. The Huawei laptop will reportedly sport a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Huawei MateBook D15 (2022) also comes with Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. It packs a 56Whr battery that supports 65W fast charging. The new Huawei D15 MateBook (2022) does not come with a LAN port.

Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) price

As per a report by ITHome, Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) has been launched in China and is available for CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 52,000). The Huawei laptop will reportedly be available for pre-order from February 27. Since there is no official confirmation, take this information with a pinch of salt.

Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) specifications

According to a report by Huawei Central, the Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 16:9 aspect ratio, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and 300 nits of peak brightness. The display is also said to have a three-sided microframe design.

Under the hood, the new Huawei MateBook D15 Ryzen Edition (2022) is said to feature an unnamed AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor. According to ITHome's report, the laptop will get either an AMD R5 5625U or AMD R7 5825U processor. The former has six cores and 12 threads, with a maximum clock speed of 4.3GHz. The latter has eight cores and 16 threads, with a maximum clock speed of 4.5GHz. At this point, the RAM and storage specifications have not been tipped yet.

Last year, Huawei also launched MateBook D15 (2022) laptop with Intel Core processors. Both the AMD- and Intel-powered laptops are said to get similar specifications, except for the processors. The Intel-powered Huawei MateBook D15 (2022) gets an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor mated to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Huawei MateBook D15 (2022) series laptops pack a 56Whr battery with 65W fast charging support through a USB Type-C port. The laptops also get Bluetooth v5 or v5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity. However, they lack a LAN port. The Huawei laptops also have a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.