Huawei MateBook 16s, MateBook D16, MateBook 14 2022, MateBook D14 2022 Windows 11 Laptops Launched

Huawei MateBook 16s price starts at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 81,400).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 May 2022 15:59 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei MateBook 16s comes with a 16-inch touch-supported display

Highlights
  • Huawei MateBook 16s carries up to 1TB of SSD storage
  • Huawei MateBook 14 2022 comes with a 14-inch 3:2 display
  • Huawei MateView SE monitor comes with an eBook mode

Huawei MateBook 16s, MateBook D16, MateBook 14 2022, and MateBook D14 2022 have been unveiled as the new Windows 11 laptops by the Chinese company. All four models are powered by 12th-generation Intel Core processors. In the series of new MateBook models, the MateBook 16s is the most premium model. The laptop comes with up to an Intel Core i9 processor and features a touchscreen. Alongside the new laptops, Huawei has introduced the MateView SE monitor that can tilt and swivel for a complete vertical viewing experience.

Huawei MateBook 16s, MateBook D16, MateBook 14 2022, MateBook D14 2022, MateView SE price

Huawei MateBook 16s price starts at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 81,400) for the Core i5 version. The laptop also has a Core i7 model at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 93,100) and the top-end Core i9 option at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,400). The Huawei MateBook D16, on the other hand, carries a starting price of CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,300) for a Core i5 variant and goes up to CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for a Core i7 option. However, The Huawei MateBook 14 2022 starts at CNY 6,099 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for a Core i5 variant. The laptop also has a Core i7 option that is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 81,400). In contrast, the Huawei MateBook D14 2022 price starts at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 61,700) for a Core i5 model and goes up to CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,800) for a Core i7 option.

The Huawei MateView SE is separately priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,300).

Huawei MateBook 16s specifications

The Huawei MateBook 16s runs Windows 11 and features a 16-inch IPS display with a 2,520x1,680 pixels resolution and 300 nits of peak brightness. The display also comes with touch support and delivers a 3:2 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the laptop has up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is also up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

Huawei has offered a full-size backlit keyboard with the MateBook 16s. The keyboard is paired with a touchpad and has a power button embedded with a fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options on the laptop include an HDMI; a USB Type-C with charging, data transfer, and DisplayPort support; a Thunderbolt 4, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2.

The MateBook 16s carries dual speakers and microphones. It packs an 84Wh battery that supports fast charging through an up to 135W USB Type-C power adapter. Besides, the laptop measures 351x254.9x17.8mm and weighs 1.99kg.

Huawei MateBook D16 specifications

The Huawei MateBook D16 runs Windows 11 and also has the same display size that is available on the MateBook 16s — but with a resolution of 1,920x1,200 pixels that brings a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also doesn't include touch support for inputs. The MateBook D16 comes with up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB LPDDR4x RAM. There is also 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD.

huawei matebook d16 image Huawei MateBook D16

Huawei MateBook D16 comes with a 16-inch display carrying a 1,920x1,200 pixels resolution
Photo Credit: Huawei

 

Huawei has provided a full-size backlit keyboard, with a fingerprint sensor-embedded power button and touchpad. The laptop includes two USB Type-C ports, a USB 2.0, a USB 3.2 Gen 1, an HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 support.

The MateBook D16 comes with dual speakers and four microphones. It packs a 60Wh battery that works with a bundled 65W USB Type-C power adapter. The laptop measures 356.7x248.7x18.4mm and weighs 1.7kg.

Huawei MateBook 14 2022 specifications

The Huawei MateBook 14 2022 runs Windows 11 and carries a 14-inch display with a 2,160x1,440 pixels resolution that brings a 3:2 aspect ratio. The display also has touch support and comes with 300 nits of peak brightness. The MateBook 14 2022 is powered by up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor, coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is also 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

huawei matebook 14 2022 image Huawei MateBook 14 2022

Huawei MateBook 14 2022 features a 3:2 display with touch support
Photo Credit: Huawei

 

For inputs, the Huawei MateBook 14 2022 offers a full-size backlit keyboard with a fingerprint sensor-integrated power button and a touchpad.

The MateBook 14 2022 comes with a USB Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, an HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. The laptop also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1 support.

Huawei has equipped dual speakers and four microphones on the MateBook 14 2022. There is a 56Wh battery that supports charging through a bundled 65W USB Type-C power adapter. Besides, the laptop measures 307.5x223.8x15.9mm and weighs 1.49kg.

Huawei MateBook D14 2022 specifications

The Huawei MateBook D14 2022 also runs on Windows 11 and has a 14-inch display — similar to the MateBook 14 2022. However, the display carries a 1,920x1,080 pixels resolution that brings a 16:9 aspect ratio. It also doesn't include touch support that is available on the regular MateBook 14 2022 model. The laptop is powered by up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

huawei matebook d14 2022 image Huawei MateBook D14 2022

Huawei MateBook D14 2022 has a non-touch 14-inch screen
Photo Credit: Huawei

 

Huawei has provided a full-size backlit keyboard with a fingerprint sensor-equipped power button and a touchpad.

Connectivity-wise, the Huawei MateBook D14 2022 comes with a USB Type-C, a USB 3.2 Gen 1, a USB 2.0, an HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1.

The Huawei MateBook D14 2022 includes dual speakers and microphones. It packs a 56Wh battery and is bundled with a 65W USB Type-C power adapter. The laptop measures 322.5x214.8x15.9mm and weighs 1.38kg.

Huawei MateView SE specifications

The Huawei MateView SE carries a 23.8-inch IPS LCD panel that has a 1,920x1,080 pixels resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The display panel comes with 250 nits of peak brightness and has a contrast ratio of 1,000:1. It comes with a 100 percent sRGB space and 90 percent P3 colour gamut. The monitor carries support for AMD FreeSync and is capable of displaying content both horizontally and vertically — depending on user preference.

huawei mateview se image Huawei MateView SE

Huawei MateView SE can display content both horizontally and vertically
Photo Credit: Huawei

 

Huawei has provided a dedicated eBook mode on the MateView SE to let users read ebooks, newspapers, and magazines on the monitor without putting much strain on their eyes. The monitor includes an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, and a proprietary power connector.

The MateView SE measures 538.5x362x182mm and weighs 4.5kg.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country.
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2520x1680 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.99 kg
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.70 kg
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2160x1440 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.49 kg
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.38 kg
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
