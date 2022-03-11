Technology News
Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) Laptop with 2.5K Display, Windows 11 Launched

Huawei MateBook 16 price starts at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 70,109)

By David Delima | Updated: 11 March 2022 17:00 IST
Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) Laptop with 2.5K Display, Windows 11 Launched

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) comes with an integrated fingerprint sensor on the power button

Highlights
  • Huawei MateBook 16 was launched with Windows 10 in May 2021
  • The new Huawei MateBook 16 sports the same hardware specifications
  • Huawei MateBook 16 is equipped with a 512GB SSD

Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) was launched in China earlier this week. The laptop is an updated version of the Huawei MateBook 16 that was launched in China in May 2021, and now comes with Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The Huawei MateBook 16 packs the same specifications as the model that was launched last year, which includes an AMD processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 16-inch display. The laptop comes with a lower price tag than the Huawei MateBook 16 model launched last year. Huawei is yet to announce any plans to bring the new Huawei MateBook 16 model with Windows 11 to global markets, including India.

Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) price, availability

Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) price starts at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 70,109) for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H model, while the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H model is priced at CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 76,154). The laptops are available in Haoyue Silver and Deep Space Grey colour options and are listed for purchase on JD.com.

Last year, the company launched the Huawei MateBook 16 laptop with Windows 10, at a starting price of CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 76,154) in China.

Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) specifications

The new Huawei MateBook 16 runs on Windows 11 and sports a 16-inch 2.5K (2,520x1,680 pixels) IPS display with a 189ppi pixel density and 300 nits of peak brightness. The laptop has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and the display offers a 178-degree viewing angle. The Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processors, along with AMD Radeon graphics and 16GB of RAM.

The Huawei MateBook 16 is equipped with a 512GB SSD. It comes with a 720p HD webcam, two speakes and two microphones. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Huawei MateBook 16 packs an 84Wh battery, and features a full-size backlit keyboard, along with a fingerprint sensor on the power button. The laptop measures 351 x 254.9 x 17.8mm and weighs around 1.99kg.

Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) Laptop

Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) Laptop

Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2520x1680 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.99 kg
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Redmi 10 India Variant Said to Be Rebranded Redmi 10C

