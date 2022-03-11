Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) Laptop with 2.5K Display, Windows 11 Launched

Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) was launched in China earlier this week. The laptop is an updated version of the Huawei MateBook 16 that was launched in China in May 2021, and now comes with Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The Huawei MateBook 16 packs the same specifications as the model that was launched last year, which includes an AMD processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 16-inch display. The laptop comes with a lower price tag than the Huawei MateBook 16 model launched last year. Huawei is yet to announce any plans to bring the new Huawei MateBook 16 model with Windows 11 to global markets, including India.

Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) price, availability

Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) price starts at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 70,109) for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H model, while the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H model is priced at CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 76,154). The laptops are available in Haoyue Silver and Deep Space Grey colour options and are listed for purchase on JD.com.

Last year, the company launched the Huawei MateBook 16 laptop with Windows 10, at a starting price of CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 76,154) in China.

Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) specifications

The new Huawei MateBook 16 runs on Windows 11 and sports a 16-inch 2.5K (2,520x1,680 pixels) IPS display with a 189ppi pixel density and 300 nits of peak brightness. The laptop has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and the display offers a 178-degree viewing angle. The Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processors, along with AMD Radeon graphics and 16GB of RAM.

The Huawei MateBook 16 is equipped with a 512GB SSD. It comes with a 720p HD webcam, two speakes and two microphones. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Huawei MateBook 16 packs an 84Wh battery, and features a full-size backlit keyboard, along with a fingerprint sensor on the power button. The laptop measures 351 x 254.9 x 17.8mm and weighs around 1.99kg.