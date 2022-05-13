Huawei AX3 Wi-Fi 6 Plus-enabled dual-core router was launched in India on Friday. Huawei Consumer Business Group India said that the router offers faster speed, larger capacity, lower latency, and higher power efficiency as compared to older models. It comes with chipset collaboration technologies that make use of the Chinese company's indigenously-developed Gigahome Wi-Fi chipsets to “deliver an optimal user experience.” The router is a part of Huawei's 1+8+N smart life strategy, and it comes with financial-level Huawei HomeSec security safeguards.

Huawei AX3 router price, availability

The Huawei AX3 dual-core Wi-Fi 6 router price in India is Rs. 3,999 as part of a limited period introductory offer. The offer will be valid until stock lasts. Customers can purchase the router from Amazon and Flipkart. At the time of writing this, the price of the Huawei router on the e-commerce websites is Rs. 4,999, and they should reflect the updated offer price soon.

Huawei AX3 router specifications and features

Huawei says that the AX3 Wi-Fi 6-enabled router is equipped with a self-developed Gigahome dual-core 1.2GHz processor that supports 160MHz frequency bandwidth. The router is claimed to offer speeds of up to 3,000Mbps (574Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 2,402Mbps on the 5GHz band). The router uses Dynamic Narrow Bandwidth technology, which is based on Chipset Synergy, to offer better penetration of solid objects like walls and floors for great connectivity, Huawei says.

The Huawei AX3 router supports multi-router mesh networking (wireless networking, network cable networking, and the hybrid networking of wireless and network cables) that allows multiple routers to work together and deliver greater Wi-Fi coverage. An optimal Wi-Fi is automatically selected based on the device's location.

As per the company, Huawei AX3 router comes with support of OFDMA multi-user technology that accommodates multiple users at the same time (maximum four devices on 2.4GHz, and maximum 16 devices on 5GHz) and allocate bandwidth more efficiently. The router comes with one WAN and three LAN Ethernet ports. It comes with one-key pairing, and can be controlled by Huawei AI Life App.

