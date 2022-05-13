HP has launched new devices for the Z ecosystem, which includes two new ZBook mobile workstations, two new Z conference displays, and a new high-speed docking station. The company has also released HP Anyware and Z by HP Data Science Stack Manager programs. The newly launched ZBook Fury G9 and ZBook Studio G9 can handle multiple heavy workflows. Its predecessor, the ZBook G8 lineup of mobile workstations was also launched in May last year. Z by HP is an ecosystem of devices and software solutions for creative and technical professionals.

HP ZBook Fury G9, ZBook Studio G9 mobile workstations availability

HP announced on Thursday that the Zbook Studio G9 and Zbook Fury G9 are expected to be available to purchase in June. It will announce the pricing in the near future and you will be able to buy it from the official HP site.

HP Z24q G3, HP Z24m G3 monitors price, availability

The HP Z24q G3 monitor could be available in May for $374 (roughly Rs. 29,000) from the official HP site. On the other hand, the HP Z24m G3 is expected to be released in July and its pricing will be revealed soon.

HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock price, availability

The HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock will cost $329 and $439 for the 120W and 280W models, respectively. It is expected to be available soon in May.

HP ZBook Fury G9, ZBook Studio G9 specifications

The HP ZBook Fury G9 mobile workstation is powered by a desktop-class Intel 55W CPU paired with either an Nvidia RTX A5500 laptop GPU or an AMD Radeon Pro GPU. On the other hand, the ZBook Studio G9 can offer up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 vPro processor. Also, it will have the option to pick between an Nvidia RTX A5500 GPU or a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. From 8K video editing to 3D rendering and machine learning, these new ZBook G9 mobile workstations can easily handle demanding workloads.

A preview page for the ZBook Studio G9 has gone live on the official HP site. It mentions that this mobile workstation will offer up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 4TB of NVMe SSD storage. Its Vaporforce Thermals technology is designed to prevent the ZBook Studio G9 from overheating. It features an HP DreamColor display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. You can personalise the look of this laptop by customising its RGB per-key LED backlighting.

In terms of connectivity, the ZBook Studio G9 has two Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, and a microSD card reader slot. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E wireless connections.

HP Z24q G3, HP Z24m G3 monitors specifications

The HP Z24q G3 and HP Z24m G3 monitors have a QHD resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. They feature VESA DisplayHDR 400 technology for true-to-life colour accuracy. These monitors are designed to offer a great conferencing experience. They are equipped with a tiltable 5-megapixel webcam, dual noise-cancelling microphones, and a dual-speaker setup. These Z monitors have an Auto Lock and Awake proximity sensor for added privacy. They sport a four-sided borderless design for compatibility with multi-monitor setups.

HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock specifications

This ultra-fast docking station can offer up to 280W of power for charging any laptop or mobile workstation using super-fast Thunderbolt 4 technology. According to the company, it offers double the ethernet speed in comparison to the previous generations of docking stations by HP. It is compatible with the entire Z ecosystem and provides a safe working environment powered by HP SureStart technology.

Furthermore, HP has released the Z by HP Data Science Stack Manager for Ubuntu and Windows. It features a graphical user interface to allow data scientists to easily and quickly create or manage their data science environments. The first beta for the HP Anywhere programme is also now available, which offers professionals secure access to digital workspaces.