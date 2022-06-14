Technology News
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 Based on 12th Gen Intel Processors Launched in India

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) price in India is set at Rs. 1,39,999, while the Spectre x360 13.5 is priced at Rs. 1,29,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 June 2022 12:32 IST
Photo Credit: HP India

HP Spectre x360 13.5 (pictured) and Spectre x360 16 (2022) share a list of similarities

Highlights
  • HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) carries Backlight Adjustment for video calls
  • HP Spectre x360 13.5 comes with a 13.5-inch display
  • Both new HP laptops come with 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) and Spectre x360 13.5 were launched in India on Tuesday. Both new HP laptops come in a 2-in-1 convertible form-factor and offer 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptops carry 12th-generation Intel Core processors and come preloaded with features including HP Auto Frame camera and artificial intelligence (AI) based privacy alerts. Both HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) and Spectre x360 13.5 are also based on the Intel Evo platform that is meant for premium devices carrying competitive performance and a sleek design. Additionally, the Spectre x360 16 (2022) includes HP Presence and GlamCam features for enhanced audio and video call experiences.

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 price in India, launch offers

HP Spectre 16 x360 f-1003tu price in India is set at Rs. 1,39,999, while the HP Spectre x360 13.5 ef-0053tu comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,29,999. Customers can get both new models in colour combinations including Nightfall Black with Pale Brass accents and Nocturne Blue with Celestial Blue accents. The laptops are available with up to 18 months of no-cost EMI.

Launch offers on the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) and Spectre x360 13.5 include an exchange benefit of up to Rs. 11,000 with an additional exchange top-up of Rs. 10,000 and a cashback on select Amex credit cards of 10 percent up to Rs. 10,000. Customers will also get special pre-booking accessories worth Rs. 8,800 when booking the laptops through the HP website or select HP World Stores, Croma, or Reliance stores. Further, the laptops come with a one month of Adobe creative cloud access along with 20 Adobe software worth Rs. 4,230 for free.

Both new Spectre x360 laptops are currently available for pre-bookings through the HP website, select HP World stores, Croma, and Reliance stores.

In May, HP introduced the Spectre x360 16 (2022) and Spectre x360 13.5 in the US.

HP Spectre 16 (2022) specifications

The HP Spectre 16 (2022) runs Windows 11 and features a 16-inch 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also includes support for touch inputs and gestures including pinch-to-zoom, double tap, and press and hold to create and draw sketches. Users can also take notes or sketch using an optional MPP 2.0 tilt pen. The Spectre 16 (2022) is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with Intel Arc graphics.

hp spectre x360 16 2022 image HP Spectre x360 16 2022

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) carries a 16-inch 4K OLED display
Photo Credit: HP India

 

HP has preloaded the Spectre x360 16 (2022) with a feature called Backlight Adjustment that is meant to correct video images automatically when taking calls. The laptop also includes directional beamforming microphones and quad speakers along with bi-directional AI noise reduction to offer enhanced video and audio call experiences.

The Spectre x360 16 (2022) includes walk away lock and wake on approach to ease usage. There are also well-being features such as screen distance reminder and screen time reminder. Further, the laptop has the HP Auto Frame camera that is touted to keep users always in focus. The company has also pre-installed the HP Presence and GlamCam features for audio and video calls.

Connectivity options on the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) include Wi-Fi 6e and Thunderbolt 4.

In terms of battery life, the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) is claimed to last for up to 16 hours on a single charge. There is also fast charging support to deliver up to 50 percent of charge in 30 minutes. HP has offered a Power Saver mode to further extend the battery life.

The Spectre x360 16 (2022) also includes an In-bag detection that works with Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology to adjust the processing power to avoid overheating or battery drain when the laptop is in a bag, the company said.

HP Spectre x360 13.5 specifications

Unlike the Spectre x360 16 (2022), the HP Spectre x360 13.5 features a 13.5-inch display. It, however, also has the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. The Windows 11-based laptop also comes with Wi-Fi 6e and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity support. Furthermore, the Spectre x360 13.5 carries a 5-megapixel Infrared (IR) webcam and includes AI-backed features such as Auto-frame and Noise reduction.

HP Spectre x360 16 f-1003tu Laptop

HP Spectre x360 16 f-1003tu Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 3072x1920 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.34 kg
HP Spectre x360 13.5 ef-0053tu Laptop

HP Spectre x360 13.5 ef-0053tu Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
Display size 13.50-inch
Display resolution 1920x1280 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Jagmeet Singh
