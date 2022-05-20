Technology News
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) starts at $1,649.99 (roughly Rs. 1,27,900), while the HP Spectre x360 13.5 carries an initial price tag of $1,249.99 (roughly Rs. 96,900).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 May 2022 14:06 IST
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched

Photo Credit: HP

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) comes in an OLED display option that has a UHD+ resolution

Highlights
  • HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 are available in the US
  • Both laptops come with a 5-megapixel IR webcam
  • HP is offering up to 2TB SSD storage with both Spectre x360 models

HP Spectre x360 series has been upgraded with new 16- and 13.5-inch 2-in-1 models. The HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) and Spectre x360 13.5 laptops come with 12th-generation Intel Core processors and run Windows 11 out-of-the-box. Both convertible laptops also include a 5-megapixel infrared (IR) camera with a shutter and features including temporal noise reduction to offer an enhanced video conferencing experience. HP has also integrated its proprietary Auto Frame and Dynamic Voice Levelling technologies to boost video and audio delivery.

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 price, availability

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) price starts at $1,649.99 (roughly Rs. 1,27,900), while the HP Spectre x360 13.5 carries an initial price tag of $1,249.99 (roughly Rs. 96,900). Both new models are now available for purchase in the US through the HP.com site. The laptops will also be available through BestBuy.com and select Best Buy retail locations, the company said.

Last year, HP Spectre x360 16 2-in-1 laptop was introduced in the US, with a starting price of $1,639 (roughly Rs. 1,27,100).

Details on the India launch of the new HP laptops are yet to be confirmed.

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) specifications

The HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) features a 16-inch display that has 3K (3,072x1,920 pixels) and UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) resolution options, where the UHD+ version comes with an OLED panel. The laptop is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with up to Intel Arc A370M graphics. The base variant of the Spectre x360 16 (2022) comes with 16GB RAM, though customers get up to 32GB RAM in the high-end model. There is also 512GB of PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD storage that can be upgraded to up to 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

HP has equipped the new Spectre x360 16 2-in-1 laptops with quad speakers that are backed by Bang & Olufsen audio and HP Audio Boost. The laptop also has a full-size, backlit keyboard that carries a fingerprint reader.

Connectivity options on the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, two Thunderbolt 4, 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A, an HDMI 2.0b, and a headphone/ microphone combo jack.

The laptop packs a 6-cell, 83Wh lithium-ion polymer battery that is supported by a 135W AC adapter.

HP Spectre x360 13.5 specifications

The HP Spectre x360 13.5 comes with a 13.5-inch display that has WUXGA+ (1,920x1,280 pixels) and 3K2K (3,000x2,000) options, where the 3K2K variant has an OLED screen. There is also a WUXGA+ model with 1,000 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the HP Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 laptop has 12th-generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 options, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The base variant of the Spectre x360 13.5 has 8GB RAM, though it can be upgraded to up to 32GB. The laptop also has 512GB of PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 storage that can be upgraded to up to 2TB.

hp spectre x360 13 5 image HP Spectre x360 13 5

HP Spectre x360 13.5 comes with up to 3K2K UHD+ OLED screen
Photo Credit: HP

 

Similar to the 16-inch model, the HP Spectre x360 13.5 comes with a full-size backlit keyboard. It, however, lacks a fingerprint reader.

The HP Spectre x360 13.5 offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 support. It packs a 4-cell, 66Wh lithium-ion polymer battery and is bundled with a 65W USB Type-C power adapter.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) Laptop

HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 3072x1920 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 2.02 kg
HP Spectre x360 13.5 Laptop

HP Spectre x360 13.5 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 13.50-inch
Display resolution 1920x1280 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
India's 5G Testbed Successfully Tested in IIT Madras, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Made First 5G Call
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
