HP Pavilion Plus, Pavilion x360 14-inch Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

The HP Pavilion Plus and Pavilion x360 14-inch laptops have been priced at Rs. 78,999 and 76,999, respectively, in India.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 18 July 2022 18:03 IST
HP Pavilion Plus, Pavilion x360 14-inch Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

Photo Credit: HP

The newly launched HP Pavilion Plus laptop features 14-inch display

Highlights
  • HP Pavilion series has added new 14-inch laptop models in India
  • HP Pavilion Plus, Pavilion x360 laptops run Windows 11
  • HP Pavilion Plus, Pavilion x360 laptops feature 5-megapixel camera

HP Pavilion Plus, Pavilion x360 laptops have been launched in India on Monday. With the introduction of these new laptops, the HP Pavillion series have been upgraded with new 14-inch models in India. The HP Pavilion Plus and Pavilion x360 14-inch laptops come with 12th-generation Intel Core processors. Both laptops include a 5-megapixel camera with HP Presence technology, including AI Noise Removal. Meanwhile, the HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is claimed to be the company's first consumer laptop to come with a manual camera shutter in order to let users inform that their camera is private and secure.

HP Pavilion Plus, Pavilion x360 price in India, availability

HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptop has been priced at Rs. 78,999 and is available to purchase in Natural Silver and Warm Gold colour options. On the other hand, the HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop price has been set at Rs. 76,999 and is available to buy in Pale Rose Gold, Natural Silver and Space Blue colour variants.

The Pavilion Plus 14-inch and the Pavilion x360 14-inch laptops from HP can be purchased from HP official website for Pavilion Plus and HP official website for Pavilion x360.

HP Pavilion Plus specifications

The HP Pavilion Plus laptop features a 14-inch display that has a 16:10 aspect ratio and comes with an OLED panel. The laptop is powered by 12th-generation Intel H series processors along with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics. It runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box and features two fans and two heat pipes to improve airflow when gaming, creating, streaming, or multitasking, as claimed by the company.

The HP Pavilion Plus laptop has also been claimed to provide up to 9 hours of battery life with HP command centre, performance mode, balanced mode, and power saver mode. It also comes with a pre-installed HP Palette and a 5-megapixel camera with HP Presence technology, including AI Noise Removal, as mentioned above.

HP Pavilion x360 specifications

The HP Pavilion x360 laptop features a 14-inch display and is claimed to be the company's first consumer laptop with a manual camera shutter door. The manual camera shutter door allows users to know about their camera's privacy and security. The laptop is powered by 12th-generation Intel U series processors along with up to Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Just like the HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptop, the Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop also runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box and comes with HP command centre, performance mode, balanced mode, and power saver mode.

However, unlike the HP Pavilion Plus, the HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop claims to deliver up to 8 hours of battery life. Moreover, it features a pre-installed HP Palette and a 5-megapixel camera with HP Presence technology, including AI Noise Removal.

Comments

Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
HP Pavilion Plus, Pavilion x360 14-inch Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
