The new HP Pavilion model starts at Rs. 65,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 April 2022 12:00 IST
Photo Credit: HP India

HP Pavilion 15 (2022) comes with a full-size backlit keyboard

  • HP Pavilion 15 (2022) is available in three distinct colours
  • The new HP laptop has Bang & Olufsen audio
  • HP Pavilion 15 (2022) is rated to deliver over 8.75 hours of battery life

HP Pavilion 15 (2022) was launched in India on Wednesday as a part of the company's new Pavilion models. The new HP laptop comes with 12th-generation Intel Core processors and includes features such as an HD video camera with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) as well as integrated Amazon Alexa access. It also carries an EyeSafe-certified display with an always-on blue light filter. Alongside the Pavilion 15 (2022), HP announced its new Pavilion 14 and Pavilion 14 x360 laptops. The PC maker also has the Pavilion 15 AMD option in the lineup.

HP Pavilion 15 (2022) price in India

HP Pavilion 15 (2022) price in India starts at Rs. 65,999. The laptop comes in Fog Blue, Natural Silver, and Warm Gold colours. It is currently available for purchase through the HP.com website in some configurations and will go on sale through the company's other online and online channels across the country in the coming days.

In addition to the new Pavilion 15, the new Pavilion lineup includes the HP Pavilion 14 AMD model starting at Rs. 55,999, Pavilion 15 AMD 5000 series variant at Rs. 59,999, Pavilion 14 x360 at Rs. 55,999, and the Pavilion 14 Intel model at Rs. 60,999.

HP Pavilion 15 (2022) specifications

The HP Pavilion 15 (2022) runs on Windows 11 and features a 15.6-inch display along with the always-on blue light filter that is integrated into the screen to reduce blue light emission. Under the hood, the HP laptop has the latest 12th-generation Intel Core processor options, along with Nvidia GeForce MX550 graphics. There is also a webcam with TNR for reducing noise in video calls. Further, the laptop includes integrated dual array digital microphones.

HP has offered a full-size backlit keyboard on the Pavilion 15 (2022). The laptop also has Bang & Olufsen audio and is rated to deliver over 8.75 hours of battery life. It comes with the HP Fast charge technology to offer a faster charging experience. Additionally, there is a preloaded Adaptive Battery Optimiser that is touted to help maximise battery life.

The HP Pavilion 15 (2022) is designed using recycled aluminium and ocean-bound plastic materials and weighs 1.75kg.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
HP Pavilion 15 EG2036TU Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.75 kg
Further reading: HP Pavilion 15 2022 price in India, HP Pavilion 15 2022 specifications, HP Pavilion 15 2022, HP Pavilion 15 EG2036TU, HP Pavilion 15, HP, Windows 11
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
