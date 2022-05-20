Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • HP Envy, Envy x360 Refreshed Laptop Models With 12th Gen Intel Processors Launched: All Details

HP Envy, Envy x360 Refreshed Laptop Models With 12th Gen Intel Processors Launched: All Details

The new HP Envy 16 can feature a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 20 May 2022 15:32 IST
HP Envy, Envy x360 Refreshed Laptop Models With 12th Gen Intel Processors Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: HP

The new HP Envy x360 13 is claimed to have a battery life of up to 20 hours

Highlights
  • HP Envy 16 can house up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage
  • All of these laptops support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity
  • These new HP laptops feature a True Vision 5-megapixel IR camera

HP has refreshed a bunch of laptops from its HP Envy lineup on Thursday, May 19 in the United States. These laptops are primarily aimed at creative professionals and are claimed to offer flexibility with great performance. These new laptops are Intel Evo certified and are powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The laptops also offer up to 4K OLED displays, including touch display with multi-gesture and stylus support. The newly launched laptops include the HP Envy x360 13, HP Envy x360 15, HP Envy 16, and HP Envy 17.

HP Envy x360 13 (2022), HP Envy x360 15 (2022) price, availability

The HP Envy x360 13 has a starting price of $899.99 (roughly Rs. 70,000) on the HP site. The Intel model of the HP Envy x360 15 starts from $899.99 (roughly Rs. 70,000) whereas the AMD variant begins from $849.99 (roghly Rs. 66,000) on the HP site.

HP Envy 16 (2022), HP Envy 17 (2022) price, availability

The HP Envy 16 is available on the HP site starting from $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1,09,000). It will also be available on Amazon and select retail stores. On the other hand, the HP Envy 17 begins from $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 85,000) on the HP site. It will also be available at BestBuy retail and online stores.

HP Envy x360 13 (2022), HP Envy x360 15 (2022) specifications

The HP Envy x360 13 offers the option of up to a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display. This laptop can come with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage. According to the company, its 66Wh battery can provide up to 20 hours of backup.

hp envy x360 15 hp_envy_x360_15

HP Envy x360 15 (2022)
Photo Credit: HP

Whereas the HP Envy x360 15 can be equipped with either a 15.6-inch IPS or a 15.6-inch OLED display. This laptop can come with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor or up to an AMD Ryzen 7 processor. Besides the integrated graphics, this laptop can also be equipped with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card. Users can add up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

These convertible laptops feature Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity support. They sport two Thunderbolt 4 ports and two SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports. The Envy x360 laptops are fitted with HP Wide Vision HD webcams and Bang & Olufsen speakers. Both feature a full-size backlit keyboard.

HP Envy 16 (2022), HP Envy 17 (2022) specifications

The HP Envy 16 features a 16-inch 4K OLED display or 16-inch IPS displays with a 2,560x1,600 pixels resolution. This laptop is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series processor. For graphics, it can be equipped with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card or Intel Arc A370M integrated graphics. It packs up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. The laptop houses an 83Wh battery.

hp envy 16 2022 hp_envy_16_2022

HP Envy 16 (2022)
Photo Credit: HP

On the other hand, the HP Envy 17 sports slightly larger 17.3-inch 4K or full-HD displays. However, it is powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 P-Series processor. Besides the integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, this laptop can be equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 dedicated graphics card. It gets up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage, and a 55Wh battery.

These laptops are fitted with the HP True Vision 5-megapixel IR webcam as well as Bang & Olufsen speakers. They feature two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD card reader slot, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Furthermore, the HP Envy 17 features three SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports whereas the HP Envy 16 only packs a single SuperSpeed USB Type-A port. Both of these HP Envy laptops support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
HP Envy x360 13 (2022) Laptop

HP Envy x360 13 (2022) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 1,800x2,880 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
SSD 1TB
HP Envy x360 15 (2022) Laptop

HP Envy x360 15 (2022) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1440x2560 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce
HP Envy 16 (2022) Laptop

HP Envy 16 (2022) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1,600x2,560 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i9
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
HP Envy 17 (2022) Laptop

HP Envy 17 (2022) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 17.30-inch
Display resolution 2160x3840 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP Envy X360 13, HP Envy X360 13 price, HP Envy X360 13 specifications, HP Envy x360 15, HP Envy x360 15 price, HP Envy x360 15 specifications, HP Envy 16, HP Envy 16 price, HP Envy 16 specifications, HP Envy 17, HP Envy 17 price, HP Envy 17 Specifications
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Crypto Crash to Have Little Impact on US Household Wealth, Claims Goldman Sachs

Related Stories

HP Envy, Envy x360 Refreshed Laptop Models With 12th Gen Intel Processors Launched: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  2. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  3. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  4. Vivo Y75 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Details
  5. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched: Details
  7. Vivo TWS 2 ANC, TWS 2e Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  8. Moto G62 5G Spotted on a Malaysian Certification Site, Launch Imminent
  9. TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched in India: Details
  10. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Release Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Note 11T Pro RAM, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. China Condemns Huawei, ZTE Ban Move in Canada, Calls Security Risks ‘Groundless Without Any Solid Evidence’
  3. HP Envy, Envy x360 Refreshed Laptop Models With 12th Gen Intel Processors Launched: All Details
  4. Crypto Crash to Have Little Impact on US Household Wealth, Claims Goldman Sachs
  5. Researchers Propose Energy-Efficient AI Hardware Technology Inspired by Brain's Neuromodulation Capacity
  6. Binance US Ropes-In Ex-DoJ Official of Indian Origin as Head, VP of Legal Team
  7. Huawei, ZTE to Face Ban in Canada for National Security, Country Joins Five Eyes Intelligence-Sharing Network
  8. Samsung Galaxy M13 Support Page Live in 2 Countries, Hints at Imminent Launch
  9. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC Tipped to Launch Next Month in India
  10. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.