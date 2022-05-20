HP has refreshed a bunch of laptops from its HP Envy lineup on Thursday, May 19 in the United States. These laptops are primarily aimed at creative professionals and are claimed to offer flexibility with great performance. These new laptops are Intel Evo certified and are powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The laptops also offer up to 4K OLED displays, including touch display with multi-gesture and stylus support. The newly launched laptops include the HP Envy x360 13, HP Envy x360 15, HP Envy 16, and HP Envy 17.

HP Envy x360 13 (2022), HP Envy x360 15 (2022) price, availability

The HP Envy x360 13 has a starting price of $899.99 (roughly Rs. 70,000) on the HP site. The Intel model of the HP Envy x360 15 starts from $899.99 (roughly Rs. 70,000) whereas the AMD variant begins from $849.99 (roghly Rs. 66,000) on the HP site.

HP Envy 16 (2022), HP Envy 17 (2022) price, availability

The HP Envy 16 is available on the HP site starting from $1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 1,09,000). It will also be available on Amazon and select retail stores. On the other hand, the HP Envy 17 begins from $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 85,000) on the HP site. It will also be available at BestBuy retail and online stores.

HP Envy x360 13 (2022), HP Envy x360 15 (2022) specifications

The HP Envy x360 13 offers the option of up to a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display. This laptop can come with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage. According to the company, its 66Wh battery can provide up to 20 hours of backup.

HP Envy x360 15 (2022)

Photo Credit: HP

Whereas the HP Envy x360 15 can be equipped with either a 15.6-inch IPS or a 15.6-inch OLED display. This laptop can come with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor or up to an AMD Ryzen 7 processor. Besides the integrated graphics, this laptop can also be equipped with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card. Users can add up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

These convertible laptops feature Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity support. They sport two Thunderbolt 4 ports and two SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports. The Envy x360 laptops are fitted with HP Wide Vision HD webcams and Bang & Olufsen speakers. Both feature a full-size backlit keyboard.

HP Envy 16 (2022), HP Envy 17 (2022) specifications

The HP Envy 16 features a 16-inch 4K OLED display or 16-inch IPS displays with a 2,560x1,600 pixels resolution. This laptop is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series processor. For graphics, it can be equipped with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card or Intel Arc A370M integrated graphics. It packs up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. The laptop houses an 83Wh battery.

HP Envy 16 (2022)

Photo Credit: HP

On the other hand, the HP Envy 17 sports slightly larger 17.3-inch 4K or full-HD displays. However, it is powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 P-Series processor. Besides the integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, this laptop can be equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 dedicated graphics card. It gets up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage, and a 55Wh battery.

These laptops are fitted with the HP True Vision 5-megapixel IR webcam as well as Bang & Olufsen speakers. They feature two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD card reader slot, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Furthermore, the HP Envy 17 features three SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports whereas the HP Envy 16 only packs a single SuperSpeed USB Type-A port. Both of these HP Envy laptops support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity.