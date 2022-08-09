Technology News
HP Envy 34-Inch, Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One PCs With 11th and 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

HP Envy 34-inch AiO PC price in India starts at Rs. 1,75,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 9 August 2022 11:31 IST
HP Envy 34-Inch, Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One PCs With 11th and 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

HP Pavilion 31.5-inch AiO PC features B&O tuned speakers

Highlights
  • HP Envy 34-inch AiO PC has Amazon Alexa integration
  • New HP PCs support wireless charging
  • HP Envy 34-inch AiO PC has a 16-megapixel webcam

HP Envy 34-inch and HP Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One (AiO) PCs have been launched in India on Tuesday. The former features a 34-inch display with up to 5K resolution, while the latter sports a 31.5-inch screen with up to UHD display. The HP Envy 34-inch is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The HP Pavilion 31.5-inch, in contrast, is powered by 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 processors. Both AiO PCs offer support for Windows 11 and support wireless charging. The HP Envy 34-inch also comes with Amazon Alexa integration.

HP Envy 34-inch, HP Pavilion 31.5-inch AiO PCs price in India

The price of the HP Envy 34-inch AiO in India starts at Rs. 1,75,999, while the HP Pavilion 31.5-inch carries a starting price tag of Rs. 99,999. The former comes in Turbo Silver shade, while the latter is offered in Sparkling Black colour option.

HP Envy 34-inch AiO PC specifications

The HP Envy 34-inch AiO PC is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and the graphics are supported with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It comes with a 34-inch three-sided micro-edge display with support for 5K resolution. The 5K display offers 21:9 aspect ratio as well. The TUV-certified display has blue light filter that is integrated into the screen to reduce blue light emission.

HP has packed a 16-megapixel magnetic webcam based on the binning technology on the new device. The AiO also supports voice commands via Amazon Alexa and offers HP's quick drop feature that allows sending files to and from a computer to mobile device. It comes with wireless charging support built into the base.

HP Pavilion 31.5-inch AiO PC specifications

The new HP Pavilion 31.5-inch AiO comes with a 31.5-inch screen with HP's EyeSafe-certification and blue light filter. It supports up to UHD display with HDR 400, 99 percent of sRGB colour gamut along with 98 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour space. The TUV Rheinland certified antiglare display is claimed to reduce flickering.

Under the hood, the new HP AiO PC has the latest 12th-generation Intel i5 and i7 processor options. It comes with multiple HDMI ports for connectivity and has Bang & Olufsen tuned audio. It also offers wireless charging support like its bigger variant.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
HP Envy 34-Inch, Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One PCs With 11th and 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
