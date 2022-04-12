Technology News
loading

HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) With 2-in-1 Design, 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India

HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) price in India has been set at Rs. 29,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 April 2022 12:08 IST
HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) With 2-in-1 Design, 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: HP

HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) model comes with 64GB eMMC storage

Highlights
  • HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) features three distinct colours
  • The new Chromebook comes with an x360 hinge design
  • HP Chromebook x360 14a was previously launched with an AMD processor

HP Chromebook x360 14a with an Intel Celeron processor was launched in India on Tuesday. The new Chromebook is essentially an Intel variant of the Chromebook x360 14a that debuted with an AMD 3015Ce processor last year. The HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) comes with an x360 hinge design to work on a 2-in-1 form factor that enables tent, tablet, and laptop modes. HP has equipped the machine with a 14-inch touch display and 4GB of RAM. It also carries a full-size keyboard, along with Google's 'Everything' key to enable quick access to Google Search. The new machine is targeted at school students looking for an affordable solution to learn online.

HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) price in India

HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) price in India has been set at Rs. 29,999. The Chromebook comes in Mineral Silver, Ceramic White, and Forest Teal colours and will go on sale through the company's offline and online retail channels across the country in the coming days.

In October last year, the HP Chromebook x360 14a AMD variant was launched in India at Rs. 32,999.

HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) specifications

The HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) runs on Chrome OS and comes with the same 14-inch HD Touch Display that is available on its AMD counterpart. The display brings 81 percent screen-to-body ratio and is equipped with the x360 convertible hinge that enables the device to work as a tablet or a laptop. Under the hood, the new Chromebook has an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. There is also 100GB of Google One cloud storage access for one year.

HP has provided its full-size keyboard on the Chromebook x360 14a to offer the same typing experience that a user can get from a regular laptop. The Chromebook also carries an HD camera with an 88-degree lens.

Connectivity-wise, the HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) comes with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth support. The device is also rated to deliver up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge and supports HP Fast charging technology. Besides, it weighs 1.49kg.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) Laptop

HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1366x768 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Celeron
RAM 4GB
OS Chrome OS
Weight 1.49 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP Chromebook x360 14a Intel price in India, HP Chromebook x360 14a Intel specifications, HP Chromebook x360 14a Intel, HP Chromebook x360 14a, HP, Chrome OS, Chromebook
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Bitcoin, Ether Fall Hard as Crypto Market Struggles With Inflation Rise
Meta Begins Testing Sale of Virtual Goods in Horizon Worlds, Bonus Programme for Creators
HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) With 2-in-1 Design, 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: All Details
  2. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  3. HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) With 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  4. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
  6. Realme Q5 Series Launch Officially Teased, Pro x Vans Variant Spotted
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on April 27, Company Announces
  8. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  9. Infinix Hot 11 2022 Flipkart Listing Confirms April 15 Launch, Specifications
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds India Launch Teased for April 28
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch: All You Need to Know
  2. Ethereum’s Software Revamp for Energy Efficiency Reaches Crucial Step in Stress Testing Process
  3. TRAI Recommends 36 Percent Cut in Reserve Price for 5G Spectrum Frequencies in India
  4. Uber Hikes Trip Fares by 12 Percent in Delhi-NCR to Lessen Impact of Rising Fuel Prices on Drivers
  5. Oppo F17, Oppo A73 Getting Android12-Based ColorOS 12 Beta Update in India, Vietnam
  6. Percy Jackson Disney+ Series Casts The Adam Project's Walker Scobell in the Lead: Report
  7. Ironheart Finds Its Directors in Brown Girls' Sam Bailey, Blindspotting's Angela Barnes: Report
  8. TikTok Advertisement Revenue to Triple in 2022, Could Exceed Twitter and Snapchat Combined Sales: Report
  9. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for April 27: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Meta Begins Testing Sale of Virtual Goods in Horizon Worlds, Bonus Programme for Creators
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.