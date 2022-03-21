Technology News
Honor MagicBook X 14 India Launch Teased on Amazon, Specifications Listed

Honor MagicBook X 14 was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,600).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 March 2022 14:42 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor MagicBook X 14 was unveiled in Glacial Silver colour option

Highlights
  • Honor MagicBook X 14 was launched in China last year
  • Honor MagicBook X 14 is expected to feature a pop-up camera
  • The laptop could pack a 180-degree folding hinge

Honor MagicBook X 14 India launch is set to take place soon. Although Honor is yet to announce the exact date of its debut, e-commerce website Amazon India has teased the launch and specifications of Honor MagicBook X 14 in the country without confirming the name. The upcoming laptop is said to feature a full-HD IPS antiglare screen. Honor MagicBook X 14 is expected to pack a pop-up camera and a 56Whr battery with 65W fast-charging support. Last year, Honor introduced Honor MagicBook X 14 along with MagicBook X 15 in China.

Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the Honor MagicBook X 14. The listing, first spotted by Mysmartprice, does not specify the exact moniker of the laptop but the specifications teased match those of the MagicBook X 14. The India pricing details and the exact launch date are unknown at this moment.

As per the Amazon listing, the upcoming Honor laptop will come with a premium aluminium metal body. As mentioned, the laptop will get a full-HD IPS antiglare display. The screen of Honor MagicBook X 14 is said to be TUV Rheinland-certified for low blue light as well. The laptop will come with a 180-degree folding hinge. The listing suggests a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint unlock. Besides, it is teased to feature a pop-up camera.

The upcoming Honor laptop is teased to pack a 56Whr battery with support for 65W fast charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 13.2 hours of runtime on a single charge. With the support of the 65W fast charging, Honor MagicBook X 14 is claimed to fill 59 percent of the battery with just a 10-minute charge. As per the listing, the laptop will measure 15.9mm in thickness and will weigh 1.38 kilograms.

To recall, Honor had unveiled the Honor MagicBook X 14 in China in March last year. It costs CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,600) for the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor + 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Core i5 + 16GB + 512GB model was launched with a price tag of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,000). The laptop comes in a Glacial Silver colour. MagicBook X 14 features a 14-inch display with a full-HD resolution and is powered by up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU. It offers up to 16GB RAM and can be equipped with up to 512GB of storage.

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.38 kg
Further reading: Honor MagicBook X 14, Honor MagicBook X 14 Specifications, Honor MagicBook X 15, Honor, Amazon
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
