Honor MagicBook X 14 and Honor MagicBook X 15 price in India has been revealed via Amazon. The laptops are currently listed at starting price of Rs. 40,990 with Rs. 36,990 as a limited period launch offer on the Amazon India website ahead of their availability in April. Customers can avail additional discounts on specific bank cards as well. Honor MagicBook X 14 and Honor MagicBook X 15 made their debut in China last year alongside the company's flagship tablet– Honor Tab X7. The laptops feature full-HD IPS antiglare display and offer a fingerprint-scanning power button. The models launched in China run on Windows 10 and are powered by Intel 10th Generation processors.

Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 price in India, offers

Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 will be available in India with an introductory starting price of Rs. 36,990, down from the starting price of Rs. 40,990 as per a banner on Amazon. However, there is no word on how long the introductory period will last. As per the teaser, the laptops will go on sale starting April 6 in the country. Those who are interested in purchasing the latest Honor MagicBook laptops can click the “Notify Me” button on the dedicated microsite to stay updated with the developments regarding its launch and availability.

As per a Gizmochina report, Honor MagicBook X 14 price in India starts at Rs. 38,990 for the Core i3 model and the Core i5 model has a price tag of Rs. 48,000. Honor MagicBook X 15 costs Rs. 40,990 for the sole Core i3 variant. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the prices from official sources.

Sale offers on the Honor MagicBook X 14 and Honor MagicBook X 15 include an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 for customers purchasing the laptops via HDFC Bank cards or EMI transactions. The e-commerce website is offering Honor Band for Rs. 1,000 along with the new laptop models. Amazon is providing no-cost EMIs for up to 24 months and there are exchange discounts as well.

Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 specifications

As per the Amazon listing, Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 will have a premium aluminium metal body. The laptops will feature full-HD IPS antiglare display and they will sport a fingerprint-scanning power button. The screen of Honor MagicBook X 14 is said to be TUV Rheinland-certified for low blue light emissions, and it will have a 180-degree folding hinge.

The 14-inch laptop is teased to come in two configurations, with an Intel Core i5-10210U processor and an Intel Core i3 processor. The 15-inch model, on the other hand, is listed to be powered by an Intel Core i3 processor. However, the generation of the processors is unknown at this moment. As per the Amazon listing, the laptops will offer 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The listing also suggests a backlit keyboard in Honor MagicBook X 14 and a normal full-size keyboard in the MagicBook X 15. Further, they will feature a pop-up camera. Both the models will pack a 56Whr battery, the listing suggests. The battery will have support for 65W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The battery of Honor MagicBook X 14 is claimed to deliver up to 13.2 hours of playback time with a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.