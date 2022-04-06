Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 were launched in India on Wednesday. The new Honor laptops come with 10th-generation Intel Core processors and include features such as fast charging support, backlit keyboard, and a pop-up webcam. The laptops also carry an eye comfort mode that is claimed to help adjust the colour temperature of the screen by reducing the level of blue light by 50 percent. Although both Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 run on Windows 10, the Chinese company has promised to offer Windows 11 as a free upgrade. The laptops also include a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication support.

Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 price in India

Honor MagicBook X 14 price in India has been set at Rs. 42,990 for the base variant that comes with an Intel Core i3 processor and go up to Rs. 51,990 for the Intel Core i5 model. The Honor MagicBook X 15 price, on the other hand, is set at Rs. 40,990. However, both laptops are available under an introductory offer that drops their prices by up to Rs. 5,000.

As per the introductory offer, the Honor MagicBook X 14 will be available at Rs. 39,990 for the Core i3 variant and Rs. 46,990 for the Core i5 option, whereas the Honor MagicBook X 15 will debut at Rs. 38,990. The offer will be limited until April 12.

Both Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 are available for purchase exclusively through Amazon. Customers purchasing the new laptops are eligible to receive a one-year of extended warranty, Rs. 1,000 discount on the Honor Band 6, and a Rs. 1,500 discount on Microsoft 365 suite. The laptops are also available with a Rs. 2,000 instant discount that is available when using an HDFC Bank credit card. Amazon is also giving no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months on select banks.

Honor has tied up with Noida-based PSAV Global Tech to handle the distribution and after-sales services of the MagicBook X models in India. The firm is claimed to have its service centres in various parts of the country and offer features including free pick and drop and walk-in facilities at its local service centres.

The Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 were initially launched in China in May last year. While the MagicBook X 14 price started at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,200), the MagicBook X 15 debuted at a starting price of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,400).

Honor MagicBook X 14 specifications

The Honor MagicBook X 14 comes with a 14-inch FullView full-HD IPS anti-glare display that has TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and Flicker Free Certification. The laptop is powered by an up to Intel Core i5-10210U processor, along with Intel UHD graphics and up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM. It also houses 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

For inputs, the Honor MagicBook X 14 offers a backlit keyboard that carries a power button embedded with a fingerprint reader. The laptop also comes with a 720p HD pop-up webcam with a privacy mode.

Honor MagicBook X 14 comes with a pop-up webcam

Photo Credit: Honor

The Honor MagicBook X 14 comes with two speakers. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, a USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and an HDMI port. The laptop packs a 56Wh battery that is rated to deliver up to 13.2 hours of continuous video playback time for playing videos of up to 1080p resolution. It is also bundled with a 65W Fast Charger that is claimed to power the laptop 70 in 60 minutes. The charger also has multi-device charging support to power other devices as well, including smartphones. Besides, the MagicBook X 14 comes with 15.9mm and weighs 1.38kg.

Honor MagicBook X 15 specifications

The Honor MagicBook X 15 carries a 15.6-inch FullView full-HD IPS display with an anti-glare coating on top. The machine is powered by an Intel Core i3-10110U processor, along with Intel UHD graphics and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. It also includes 256GB of PCIe SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the MagicBook X 15 are identical to those of the MagicBook X 14. The laptop also comes with a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader-embedded power button and an HD pop-up webcam. It carries a 42Wh battery that is rated to offer a video playback time of 7.8 hours for playing videos of up to 1080p resolution. The device is bundled with a 65W Fast Charger that is rated to charge up to 59 percent of the inbuilt battery in 30 minutes.

The Honor MagicBook X 15 has 16.9mm of thickness, and it weighs 1.56kg.

