Honor MagicBook X 14, and MagicBook X 15 are all set to go on sale starting April 6 in India. Honor confirmed the arrival of the new MagicBook X-series laptops in the country via Amazon. A dedicated microsite on the e-commerce website is teasing the specifications of Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15. Last year, Honor introduced the MagicBook X-series laptops in China. The models launched in China run on Windows 10 and are powered by Intel 10th Generation processors. They offer up to 512GB of storage as well.

Amazon via a dedicated landing page on its website teased the India launch of the Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15. As per the teaser, the laptops will go on sale starting April 6 in the country. However, the India pricing details and the exact launch date of the laptop models are unknown at this moment.

The Amazon listing indicates that Honor MagicBook X 14, and MagicBook X 15 will have a premium aluminium metal body. Both the models will have a fingerprint-scanning power button. The laptops will feature full-HD IPS antiglare display as well, the listing suggests. The screen of Honor MagicBook X 14 is said to be TUV Rheinland-certified for low blue light emissions, and it will have a 180-degree folding hinge.

The 14-inch laptop is teased to come in two configurations, with Intel Core i5 10210U processor and Intel Core i3 processor. The 14-inch model, on the other hand, is listed to be powered by the Intel Core i3 processor. However, there is no mention of the generation of the processors. As per the Amazon listing, the laptops will offer 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The listing also suggests a backlit keyboard in Honor MagicBook X 14 and a standard keyboard in the MagicBook X 15. Both the models are claimed to deliver all-day battery life with the support of 56Whr battery. The battery will have support for 65W fast charging via a USB Type-C port.

To recall, Honor had unveiled the Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 in China in March last year. The Honor MagicBook X 14 was unveiled with an initial price tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,600) for the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor + 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Honor MagicBook X 15 debuted with a starting price of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 38,700) for the base variant.

