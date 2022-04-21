Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Honor MagicBook X 14 2022, MagicBook X 15 2022 Laptops With 11th Generation Intel Core Processors Launched

Honor MagicBook X 14 2022, MagicBook X 15 2022 Laptops With 11th Generation Intel Core Processors Launched

Honor recently launched Honor MagicBook X 14, and Honor MagicBook X 15 in India.

Updated: 21 April 2022 15:02 IST
Honor MagicBook X 14 2022, MagicBook X 15 2022 Laptops With 11th Generation Intel Core Processors Launched

Photo Credit: Honor China

Both Honor laptops come in Glacier Silver colour option.

Highlights
  • Honor MagicBook X 15 2022 has a 15.6-inch IPS display
  • The shipping will start from April 28
  • Both Honor laptops come with fast charging technology

Honor MagicBook X 14 2022 and MagicBook X 15 2022 have been launched in China. The new Honor laptops come with 11th-generation Intel Core processors and include features such as fast charging support, backlit keyboard, and support for Rheinland Low Blue Light Eye Protection. The Windows 11 Home Edition machines also come with a pop-up webcam just like the ones present in the 2021 models. It is to be noted that Honor launched the Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 with 10th-generation Intel Core processors in India earlier this month.

Honor MagicBook X 14 2022, MagicBook X 15 2022 price

Honor MagicBook X 14 2022 is available in multiple configurations. Customers can pair 8GB/16GB of RAM with 512GB storage for the one that has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor. The model with an 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor comes equipped with an 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

As per Honor online shop, the price of the currently available Honor MagicBook X 14 2022 model that has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage is CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,800). However, if a customer pre-books the machine, it will cost CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200).

MagicBook X 15 2022 is also available in identical configuration as the MagicBook X 14 2022. The model that has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 3,899, however, upon pre-booking, customers will get it for CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,300). The variant with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage is also available for pre-booking, and is priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 52,000).

Both the MagicBook X 14 2022 and MagicBook X 15 2022 come in Glacier Silver colour option, and the Honor laptops will be shipped starting from April 28.

Honor MagicBook X 14 2022 specifications

The Honor MagicBook X 14 2022 comes with a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS anti-glare display that has TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and Flicker Free Certification. The laptop is powered by an up to Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, along with up to Intel Iris Xe Graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It also houses 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. The machine offers a backlit keyboard, a power button that is embedded with a fingerprint reader, and a 720p HD pop-up webcam with a privacy mode.

The Honor MagicBook X 14 comes with two speakers, and connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, a USB 2.0, USB 3.0, as well as an HDMI port. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 9.9 hours of continuous video playback. It comes with fast charging technology. Honor says that the laptop can be charged about 44 percent in 30 minutes, 80 percent in 60 minutes, and it can be fully juiced up in 120 minutes. The MagicBook X 14 2022 weighs 1.38kg.

Honor MagicBook X 15 2022 specifications

The Honor MagicBook X 15 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by up to Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, along with up to Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It is offered with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. The connectivity options on the MagicBook X 15 2022 are identical to those of the MagicBook X 14 2022. The laptop also comes with a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader-embedded power button and an HD pop-up webcam. It is claimed to offer a video playback time of 7.2 hours. As per Honor, the laptop can be charged about 52 percent in 30 minutes, up to 83 percent in an hour, and can be fully charged in 2 hours.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor MagicBook X 14 2022 Laptop

Honor MagicBook X 14 2022 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.38 kg
Advertisement
Honor MagicBook X 15 2022 Laptop

Honor MagicBook X 15 2022 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.56 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor MagicBook X 14 2022, Honor MagicBook X 14 2022 Price, Honor MagicBook X 14 2022 Specifications, Honor MagicBook X 15 2022, Honor MagicBook X 15 2022 Price, Honor MagicBook X 15 2022 Specifications, Honor, Windows 11
Binance’s Swastika-Like Emoji Show on Hitler’s Birthday Meets With Satire on Twitter, Exchange Apologises
Kia EV6 Electric Sedan Bookings Open Next Month in India
Honor MagicBook X 14 2022, MagicBook X 15 2022 Laptops With 11th Generation Intel Core Processors Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Could Be Discontinued After iPhone 14 Launch
  2. Moto E32 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  3. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  4. Xiaomi Civi 1S With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched
  5. Netflix Faces Subscriber Loss, May Offer Cheaper Ad-Supported Plans
  6. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Date in India Announced
  7. OnePlus Nord N20 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in the US
  8. Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Set to Launch in India on April 27: Details
  9. OnePlus Ace, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Renders Leaked Ahead of April Debut
  10. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50A Prime, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s, and Smart TV X Full HD India Launch Dates Announced: Details
  2. Kia EV6 Electric Sedan Bookings Open Next Month in India
  3. Honor MagicBook X 14 2022, MagicBook X 15 2022 Laptops With 11th Generation Intel Core Processors Launched
  4. Binance’s Swastika-Like Emoji Show on Hitler’s Birthday Meets With Satire on Twitter, Exchange Apologises
  5. Tesla's Musk Reveals Plans for Robotaxi Launch by 2024 During Earnings Call
  6. Dell G15 (5525), Alienware m17 R5, Alienware m15 R7, Alienware Aurora Based on AMD Processors Launched
  7. ISRO's Commercial Arm Partners With OneWeb for Internet Satellite Launch Programme
  8. Xiaomi Civi 1S With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Zoom Introduces Whiteboard, Hand Gesture Recognition, IQ for Sales
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications Leaked; May Get a 108-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.