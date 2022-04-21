Honor MagicBook X 14 2022 and MagicBook X 15 2022 have been launched in China. The new Honor laptops come with 11th-generation Intel Core processors and include features such as fast charging support, backlit keyboard, and support for Rheinland Low Blue Light Eye Protection. The Windows 11 Home Edition machines also come with a pop-up webcam just like the ones present in the 2021 models. It is to be noted that Honor launched the Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 with 10th-generation Intel Core processors in India earlier this month.

Honor MagicBook X 14 2022, MagicBook X 15 2022 price

Honor MagicBook X 14 2022 is available in multiple configurations. Customers can pair 8GB/16GB of RAM with 512GB storage for the one that has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor. The model with an 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor comes equipped with an 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

As per Honor online shop, the price of the currently available Honor MagicBook X 14 2022 model that has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage is CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,800). However, if a customer pre-books the machine, it will cost CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200).

MagicBook X 15 2022 is also available in identical configuration as the MagicBook X 14 2022. The model that has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 3,899, however, upon pre-booking, customers will get it for CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,300). The variant with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage is also available for pre-booking, and is priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 52,000).

Both the MagicBook X 14 2022 and MagicBook X 15 2022 come in Glacier Silver colour option, and the Honor laptops will be shipped starting from April 28.

Honor MagicBook X 14 2022 specifications

The Honor MagicBook X 14 2022 comes with a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS anti-glare display that has TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and Flicker Free Certification. The laptop is powered by an up to Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, along with up to Intel Iris Xe Graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It also houses 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. The machine offers a backlit keyboard, a power button that is embedded with a fingerprint reader, and a 720p HD pop-up webcam with a privacy mode.

The Honor MagicBook X 14 comes with two speakers, and connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, a USB 2.0, USB 3.0, as well as an HDMI port. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 9.9 hours of continuous video playback. It comes with fast charging technology. Honor says that the laptop can be charged about 44 percent in 30 minutes, 80 percent in 60 minutes, and it can be fully juiced up in 120 minutes. The MagicBook X 14 2022 weighs 1.38kg.

Honor MagicBook X 15 2022 specifications

The Honor MagicBook X 15 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by up to Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, along with up to Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It is offered with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. The connectivity options on the MagicBook X 15 2022 are identical to those of the MagicBook X 14 2022. The laptop also comes with a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader-embedded power button and an HD pop-up webcam. It is claimed to offer a video playback time of 7.2 hours. As per Honor, the laptop can be charged about 52 percent in 30 minutes, up to 83 percent in an hour, and can be fully charged in 2 hours.

