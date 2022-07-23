Technology News
Honor Magicbook 14 Ryzen Edition, Earbuds X3, X3i Launched: All the Details

Honor Magicbook 14 features a 3:2 aspect ratio and a QHD+ resolution.

By ANI | Updated: 23 July 2022 20:37 IST
Honor Magicbook 14 Ryzen Edition, Earbuds X3, X3i Launched: All the Details

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magicbook 14 runs on Windows 11

Highlights
  • The Honor Earbuds X3 support ANC
  • Honor Magicbook 14 Ryzen Edition features 75Wh battery
  • Display of the Honor Magicbook 14 offers 170 degrees of view

Honor Pad 8 tablet was launched at an event in China on Friday. The event also saw Honor unveiling a new Magicbook 14 laptop with 6000H chips, Earbuds X3 with active noise cancellation and a less expensive X3i model without ANC, five TVs, and an intelligent neck massager.

The 14-inch screen on the Honor Magicbook 14 features a 3:2 aspect ratio and a QHD+ resolution. It boasts 185 ppi, 170 degrees of view, and 300 nits of brightness. A Ryzen 5 6600H or a Ryzen 7 6800H APU can be used as the APU; however, discrete GPU choices are not available.

Windows 11, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 75Wh battery are included in the device. Prices for the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 versions are CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 61,492) and CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 67,400), respectively.

The Earbuds X3 and Earbuds X3i are the names of the new TWS audio wearables, with the former having active noise cancellation (ANC). Honor does not provide many details regarding these gadgets.

However, the Earbud X3 are a somewhat less expensive version of the Earbuds 3 Pro that we previously evaluated, and the X3i, which costs CNY 129 (roughly Rs. 1,500), is simply a low-end audio accessory.

The latest Honor TVs had the model number X3 as well. There are two Honor Smart TV models: the X3 (55" and 65") and the X3i (55", 65", and 75"), the latter of which has fewer intelligent features.

Prices start at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000). Priced at CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 2,000), the Honor Smart Neck Massager has pre-set modes that can be changed via Honor's AI app.

All smartphones are already available via partner shops like JD.com, Tmall.com, and Suning as well as on the Honor website.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Honor Magicbook 14, Honor, Earbuds X3i
