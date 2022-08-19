Honor MagicBook 14 has been launched in Malaysia. The laptop sports a 14-inch display that comes with a brightness rating of 300nits. The MagicBook 14 from Honor also features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor and runs Microsoft Windows 11 with Office H&S 2021. The laptop offers choices for both discrete and integrated graphics, houses up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD. The Honor MagicBook 14 features a 75Wh battery that supports 100W rapid charging and the company claims a full charge time of 80 minutes.

Honor MagicBook 14 price

The Honor MagicBook 14 featuring Intel Core i5-12500H, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD has been priced at RM 4,299 (roughly Rs. 76,700) while the price for the laptop housing the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 has been set at RM 5,099 (roughly Rs. 91,000).

The MagicBook 14 from Honor can be purchased from Honor stores worldwide and is available online at the official website of Honor Shopee as well as Lazada.

Honor MagicBook 14 specifications

The Honor MagicBook 14 features a 14-inch 2.1K display that comes with a brightness rating of 300 nits. The display also comprises a 100 percent sRGB rich color gamut. As mentioned earlier, the screen of the laptop will come with a triple eye protection certification for low blue light and no screen flicker from TUV Rheinland.

The MagicBook 14 from Honor is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor. The laptop comes with options for both integrated and discrete graphics — the Intel Iris Xe and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The MagicBook 14 runs Microsoft Windows 11 and comes with Office H&S 2021. The laptop also houses 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD.

The Honor MagicBook 14 packs a 75Wh battery with 100W rapid charging support. The company claims that the laptop can be fully charged in 80 minutes.