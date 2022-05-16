Honor MagicBook 14 2022 Edition and MagicBook 14 2022 Independent Graphics Edition laptops have been launched in China. Both the machines are similar to each other in terms of design and specifications. The difference comes in terms of processor and graphics as well as time taken to fully charge the battery. Both the models come with 14-inch displays, 12th generation Intel Core processors, and are claimed to offer up to 20 hours of battery life. For security, both the models come with fingerprint sensors embedded in the power button.

Honor MagicBook 14 2022 price

The vanilla Honor MagicBook 14 2022 price is set at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the Core i5 model, and CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 65,300) for the Core i7 model. The Honor MagicBook 14 2022 Independent Graphics Edition with Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,700), and the one with the Core i5 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU is priced at CNY 6499 (roughly Rs. 74,400). The Honor laptops are available for pre-orders in Glacier Silver and Starry Grey colours. Shipments will start from May 19.

Honor MagicBook 14 2022 specifications

Honor MagicBook 14 2022 notebooks come with a 14-inch 2.1K (2,560x1,440 pixels) display with 300 nits peak brightness that offers a wide viewing angle of 170 degrees. Under the hood, the vanilla model comes with an option to choose from the 12th generation Intel Core i5-12500H processor or the 12th generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor. The Honor MagicBook 14 2022 Independent Graphics Edition is offered with just the 12th generation Intel Core i5-12500H processor option.

The processor is paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD on both Honor MagicBook 14 2022 notebooks. However, the vanilla model gets Intel Iris Xe graphics, the Independent Graphics Edition gets an option to choose from Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU or Nvidia GeForce MX550 graphics. Both the laptops get a full-sized backlit keyboard, an HD front camera, two microphones, and two speakers with Nahimic audio.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and there is fingerprint sensor on the power button for biometric security. As far as the battery is concerned, the Honor MagicBook 14 2022 Independent Graphics Edition is claimed to offer up to 20 hours of battery life. It can be fully charged in 80 minutes. The vanilla model is also said to deliver up to 20 hours of battery but it can be fully juiced up in 95 minutes. The laptops come with two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, three USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.