Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Gujarat Government Announces Semiconductor Policy, Offers Incentives for Investment in Sector

Gujarat Government Announces Semiconductor Policy, Offers Incentives for Investment in Sector

Under the Semiconductor Policy, the Gujarat government will set up 'Dholera Semicon City' in the Dholera Special Investment Region near Ahmedabad.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 28 July 2022 13:44 IST
Gujarat Government Announces Semiconductor Policy, Offers Incentives for Investment in Sector

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Bhupendra Patel

Eligible manufacturing units would get power tariff subsidy of Rs. 2 per unit for the first 10 years

Highlights
  • Gujarat government is offering incentives and subsidies for chip makers
  • Eligible projects will get water at the rate of Rs. 12 per cubic meter
  • Eligible projects will be exempted from paying any electricity duty

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced a dedicated policy to attract new investment in the semiconductor sector by offering incentives and subsidies to start operations in the state. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled the 'Gujarat Semiconductor Policy', will remain in force till 2027, state Science and Technology Minister Jitu Vaghani said in a statement.

Under the policy, the state government will set up 'Dholera Semicon City' near Ahmedabad where eligible projects will be given subsidy for setting up manufacturing units, the release said.

Gujarat has now become the first state in the country to have a dedicated policy for the semiconductor and display production sector, the minister claimed.

"The policy has been designed in line with the Centre's India Semiconductor Mission. We expect that our policy would generate two lakh new jobs in the semiconductor sector during the next five years in the state," Vaghani said.

Under the policy, the state government will set up 'Dholera Semicon City' in the Dholera Special Investment Region near Ahmedabad.

At the facility, eligible projects will be given 75 percent subsidy on purchase of first 200 acres of land for setting up manufacturing units.

The eligible projects will be provided good quality water at the rate of Rs. 12 per cubic meter for the first five years, the release said.

The eligible manufacturing units would also get power tariff subsidy of Rs. 2 per unit for the first 10 years of going into production, it said, adding that such projects will be exempted from paying any electricity duty.

To encourage investors under the policy, the state government has also announced to reimburse 100 percent of stamp duty which investors would pay for the first time for taking land on lease or on land transfer.

To remove bottlenecks and provide quick clearances to investors, the state government will establish a single window mechanism to provide all the necessary approvals from one place, the release said.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dholera Semicon City, Gujarat Semiconductor Policy, Bhupendra Patel, Semiconductor
FIFA 23 Gameplay Trailer Revealed: HyperMotion 2, Women Clubs, and More
Gujarat Government Announces Semiconductor Policy, Offers Incentives for Investment in Sector
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Pricing, Colour Options Tipped: Report
  2. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  4. Scientists Turn Dead Spiders Into Robots That Can Pick Different Objects
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Courts Are Increasingly Citing Wikipedia Articles In Orders, Finds Study
  9. GTA 6 Said to Feature a Female Main Character: All Details
  10. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Gmail Rolls Out Redesigned Material You Interface to All Users: All You Need to Know
  2. Smartphone Sales in China Hit Nearly a Decade Low in Q2 2022: Counterpoint
  3. Microsoft Detects, Patches Zero-Day Exploit Used to Target European, Central American Users
  4. Rivian Plans to Cut Headcount by 6 Percent to Optimise Costs: All Details
  5. Courts Are Increasingly Citing Wikipedia Articles In Orders, Finds MIT Study
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event: All Details
  7. Gujarat Government Announces Semiconductor Policy, Offers Incentives for Investment in Sector
  8. FIFA 23 Gameplay Trailer Revealed: HyperMotion 2, Women Clubs, and More
  9. Meta Loses $2.8 Billion on Metaverse Division Despite the Mammoth Re-Branding Step
  10. Twitter Blocked 1,122 URLs in India This Year Up to June on MeitY Directions, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.