Technology News
loading

Gigabyte Aorus, Aero Laptops for Gamers and Creators Launched in India

The company promises power and portability for users with various requirements

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 9 August 2022 09:34 IST
Gigabyte Aorus, Aero Laptops for Gamers and Creators Launched in India

Gigabyte's latest laptops are available exclusively on Amazon India

Highlights
  • All the new models are based on 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs
  • The Aero series creator laptop models have AMOLED displays
  • The Aorus gaming laptops feature RGB lighting accents

Gigabyte, best known for PC components, has launched four new laptop models in India across its Aorus series for gamers and Aero series for creators. The new Gigabyte Aorus 15 and Aorus 5 are aimed at gamers who want top-end specifications and performance in portable packages, while the Gigabyte Aero 16 and Aero 5 are designed for interactive content creators, with AMOLED displays and sleek designs. There are multiple variants of each model. Although the target audiences are different, all models feature 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000-series GPUs. The Aero 16, Aero 5, Aorus 15, and Aorus 5 laptops are listed exclusively on Amazon India, and most variants are already available to order.  

Gigabyte Aorus 15, Aorus 5 price in India and specifications

Two variants of the Aorus 15 gaming laptop, the Aorus 15 XE4 and Aorus 15 XE5 have been listed on Amazon India, priced at Rs. 2,09,890 and Rs. 2,12,890 respectively. The only difference between them in Gigabyte's spec sheets is the use of DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, as their names indicate. Both feature the Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, a 99Wh battery, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Both also have 15.6-inch 2560x1440 165Hz LCD displays. RAM and storage are both upgradeable, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps), and Thunderbolt 4. You get per-key RGB keyboard backlighting, stereo speakers, and an HD webcam. Both Aorus 15 variants weigh 2.4kg and come with a 240W power adapter.   

The Aorus 5 KE4 is priced at Rs. 1,40,890 while the Aorus 5 SE4 costs Rs. 1,67,890 at the time of launch. The former comes with a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU while the latter has a GeForce RTX 3070. Both have the same Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 15.6-inch 1920x1080 240Hz LCD panel. Both also feature a Thunderbolt 4 port, USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a three-zone RGB keyboard. These laptops both weigh 2.3kg.

Gigabyte Aero 16, Aero 5 price in India and specifications

For content creators, the top-end Aero 16 is available in three variants: Aero 16 YE5, Aero 16 XE5, and Aero 16 KE5. Prices in India have not been announced yet and these are not yet available to order on Amazon. Depending on which variant you choose, there's either a Core i7-12700H or Core i9-12900HK CPU along with an Nvidia GeForce 3060, 3070 Ti or 3080 Ti GPU. You also get up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. All three variants are sold in India with a 16-inch 16:10 3840x2400-pixel AMOLED display that supports DisplayHDR 500 and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

Other specifications include dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a white backlit keyboard, USB-PD charging, stereo speakers, an HD webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. All three weigh 2.3kg and come in a silver metal enclosure.

The Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 and Aero 5 KE4 are priced at Rs. 2,11,890 and Rs. 1,69,890 respectively. You get a Core i7-12700H CPU with either a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or 3060, respectively. Both come with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a factory-calibrated 4K AMOLED display plus Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, stereo speakers, HD webcam and white backlit keyboard.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gigabyte laptops, Gigabyte Aorus 15, Gigabyte Aorus 5, Gigabyte Aero 16, Gigabyte Aero 5
Jamshed Avari
Jamshed Avari
Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes along ...More
India Wins Bronze in Dota 2 at Inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022
Helix Metalfit 3.0 With SpO2 Tracking, Sports Mode Launched in India by Timex: Price, Specifications
Gigabyte Aorus, Aero Laptops for Gamers and Creators Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Ends Tomorrow: Best Deals
  2. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers on Laptops
  5. Gigabyte Aorus, Aero Laptops for Gamers and Creators Launched in India
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  7. OnePlus Nord N20 SE With Dual Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Snap Launches Parental Control Tool Family Center, Lets Parents Check Teens’ Contacts
  2. Snap Reportedly Plans to Lay Off Employees, Managers Discussing Job Cuts for Their Teams
  3. Gigabyte Aorus, Aero Laptops for Gamers and Creators Launched in India
  4. Google Search, Maps, Photos, YouTube Recover Following Outages in Some Parts of the World
  5. BSNL Rs. 2,022 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 75GB Monthly Data, 300 Days Validity Announced
  6. Baidu EV Arm Jidu Auto's Autonomous Driving Technology Will Be Ahead of Tesla, CEO Robin Li Claims
  7. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature AMOLED Display
  8. Self-Driving Vehicle Rules for Public Transport Drafted by China: Details
  9. Vivo V25 Pro India Launch Teased, to Come With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  10. Hyundai Expects Chip Shortage to Improve by 2023 Amid Ongoing Production Constraints, Company Official Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.