Gigabyte Aorus, Aero Laptops for Gamers and Creators Launched in India

Gigabyte, best known for PC components, has launched four new laptop models in India across its Aorus series for gamers and Aero series for creators. The new Gigabyte Aorus 15 and Aorus 5 are aimed at gamers who want top-end specifications and performance in portable packages, while the Gigabyte Aero 16 and Aero 5 are designed for interactive content creators, with AMOLED displays and sleek designs. There are multiple variants of each model. Although the target audiences are different, all models feature 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000-series GPUs. The Aero 16, Aero 5, Aorus 15, and Aorus 5 laptops are listed exclusively on Amazon India, and most variants are already available to order.

Gigabyte Aorus 15, Aorus 5 price in India and specifications

Two variants of the Aorus 15 gaming laptop, the Aorus 15 XE4 and Aorus 15 XE5 have been listed on Amazon India, priced at Rs. 2,09,890 and Rs. 2,12,890 respectively. The only difference between them in Gigabyte's spec sheets is the use of DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, as their names indicate. Both feature the Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, a 99Wh battery, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Both also have 15.6-inch 2560x1440 165Hz LCD displays. RAM and storage are both upgradeable, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps), and Thunderbolt 4. You get per-key RGB keyboard backlighting, stereo speakers, and an HD webcam. Both Aorus 15 variants weigh 2.4kg and come with a 240W power adapter.

The Aorus 5 KE4 is priced at Rs. 1,40,890 while the Aorus 5 SE4 costs Rs. 1,67,890 at the time of launch. The former comes with a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU while the latter has a GeForce RTX 3070. Both have the same Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 15.6-inch 1920x1080 240Hz LCD panel. Both also feature a Thunderbolt 4 port, USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a three-zone RGB keyboard. These laptops both weigh 2.3kg.

Gigabyte Aero 16, Aero 5 price in India and specifications

For content creators, the top-end Aero 16 is available in three variants: Aero 16 YE5, Aero 16 XE5, and Aero 16 KE5. Prices in India have not been announced yet and these are not yet available to order on Amazon. Depending on which variant you choose, there's either a Core i7-12700H or Core i9-12900HK CPU along with an Nvidia GeForce 3060, 3070 Ti or 3080 Ti GPU. You also get up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. All three variants are sold in India with a 16-inch 16:10 3840x2400-pixel AMOLED display that supports DisplayHDR 500 and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

Other specifications include dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a white backlit keyboard, USB-PD charging, stereo speakers, an HD webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. All three weigh 2.3kg and come in a silver metal enclosure.

The Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 and Aero 5 KE4 are priced at Rs. 2,11,890 and Rs. 1,69,890 respectively. You get a Core i7-12700H CPU with either a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or 3060, respectively. Both come with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a factory-calibrated 4K AMOLED display plus Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, stereo speakers, HD webcam and white backlit keyboard.

