Global PC Shipments Declined by 7.3 Percent in Q1 2022; Dell, Apple, Asus Manage Some Gains: Gartner

A sharp drop in Chromebook shipments contributed to the overall market decline.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 12 April 2022 20:23 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo remained the top company with a 23.6 percent market share

Highlights
  • This time last year, the PC market registered highest growth in decades
  • Asus and Acer took the number 5 position in Q1 2022
  • HP had the second largest market share at 20.5 percent behind Lenovo

The worldwide PC market saw a decline of 7.3 percent in shipments during the first quarter of 2022, which totalled 77.5 million units, according to preliminary results by Gartner. Reportedly, this time last year, the PC market registered its highest growth in decades, but this time it was a challenging quarter for the PC and Chromebook market to achieve growth, as per the report. Excluding Chromebooks, the worldwide PC market grew by a modest 3.3 percent year-over-year. The report, however, shows growth in business PCs shipments in the first quarter of 2022 as hybrid work mode and the return to offices created demands for desktop devices.

According to the report by the US-based research firm, Lenovo remained the top company with a 23.6 percent market share, followed by HP at 20.5 percent, Dell at 17.7 percent, and Apple at 9.0 percent. Asus and Acer were tied for the number 5 position in the first quarter, with 7.2 percent and 7.1 percent market shares respectively. Dell, Apple, and Asus were the only top-tier vendors that saw year-over-year shipment growth. As a result of the ongoing supply chain shortages and a challenging comparison, notebook PCs saw a year-over-year decline while desktops grew slightly.

worldwide pc shipments 1q22 gartner pc shipments

Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 1Q22 (Thousand of Units)
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Gartner

Lenovo and HP both experienced significant impacts from declining Chromebook sales in the first quarter. Lenovo was affected by slowed US Chromebook sales, but that decline was moderated by its growth in Latin America and the Asia Pacific.

Meanwhile, the PC market is coming off two years of double-digit growth, so while the first-quarter decline is a change in momentum, it doesn't mean the industry is in a downward spiral. The rankings among the top vendors remained unchanged in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

These results are preliminary. Final statistics will be available soon.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
