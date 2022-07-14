Technology News
By Reuters | Updated: 14 July 2022 15:35 IST
  • Taipei prohibits companies from building advanced foundries in China
  • The conglomerate has yet to produce any global leaders
  • A spokesperson for Unigroup did not respond to a request for comment

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, would need Taiwanese government permission if its unit were to invest in embattled Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup, a government official said on Thursday. Taiwan media has reported that Foxconn's China-listed unit Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd plans to spend CNY 9.8 billion (roughly Rs. 11,600 crore) for a stake in Unigroup, as part of Foxconn's plans to get more into chip-making.

The island's government has become increasingly cautious about China's ambition to boost its semiconductor industry and has proposed new laws to prevent what it says is China stealing its chip technology, amid rising concern in Taipei that Beijing is stepping up its economic espionage.

Taipei prohibits companies from building their most advanced foundries in China to ensure they do not offshore their best technology.

Rio Lu, deputy executive secretary of Taiwan's Economy Ministry's Investment Commission, told Reuters that on Wednesday they had been in contact with Foxconn and "reminded them that the case needs to be reviewed before doing anything".

If Foxconn breaks the rules it can be fined TWD 25 million (roughly Rs. 7 crore), Lu said, adding her department has already reported this plan to Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry and a major assembler of iPhone models for Apple, said in a brief statement sent to Reuters late on Wednesday that it will handle the case "in accordance with the rules". It did not elaborate.

Foxconn has not formally confirmed any plan to invest in the Chinese group.

Originating as a branch of China's prestigious Tsinghua University, Tsinghua Unigroup emerged in the previous decade as a would-be domestic champion for China's laggard chip industry.

But the company fell into debt under former chairman Zhao Weiguo, prompting it to default on a number of bond payments in late 2020 end eventually face bankruptcy.

The conglomerate has yet to produce any global leaders in the semiconductor sector.

A spokesperson for Unigroup did not respond to a request for comment.

Electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn is keen to make auto chips amid its foray into the electric vehicle market. The company has been seeking to acquire chip plants globally as a worldwide chip shortage rattles producers of goods from cars to electronics.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Foxconn, chip maker, Tsinghua Unigroup
Nokia T20 With Unisoc T610 SoC, 8,200mAh Battery Launched in China: All Details

