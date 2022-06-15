Technology News
Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Top Deals, Discounts, and Offers on Laptops

Flipkart is also offering an instant discount to customers with Axis Bank credit cards.

By David Delima | Updated: 15 June 2022 11:40 IST
Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Top Deals, Discounts, and Offers on Laptops

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart End of Season Sale brings offers on laptops from Lenovo, Asus, HP, Xiaomi, MSI, and Acer

Highlights
  • Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 will end on June 17
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 13s is available at Rs. 54,990
  • Xiaomi’s RedmiBook Pro is also part of the Flipkart sale

Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 is underway, with deals, discounts, and offers for online shoppers. As part of the ongoing sale that ends on June 17, customers will have access to discounts on a wide range of consumer electronics, including laptops and computers. Laptop models from popular brands such as Lenovo, Asus, HP, Xiaomi, MSI, and Acer are available at discounted prices. Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit cards, and a 10 percent cashback on Paytm wallet and UPI transactions. Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI options, and exchange discounts can further reduce the prices of the laptops on sale.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones you can avail of during the ongoing Flipkart End of Season Sale.

Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Deals and offers on laptops

Asus VivoBook K15 OLED (2022)

Asus VivoBook K15 OLED (2022) price is starting at Rs. 52,990 during the Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022. Additional offers on the laptop include a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank credit cards, up to Rs. 1,250. Customers can also exchange their existing laptop for an exchange discount of up to Rs. 18,100. The Asus VivoBook K15 OLED (2022) is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, along with 8GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 256GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive, and runs on Windows 11 Home. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) OLED display and packs a 42Wh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs.78,990)

 

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s

One of the biggest discounts during the Flipkart End of Season Sale is on the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s laptop which is priced at Rs. 54,990, a discount of 51 percent. The ecommerce website is also offering a 10 percent discount, up to Rs. 1,250, along with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 18,100 on specific laptop models. The Lenovo ThinkBook 13s runs on Windows 10 Home and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It features a 13-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display and is claimed to offer up to 16 hours of battery life with 65W charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 1,12,608)

 

RedmiBook Pro

The RedmiBook Pro is currently priced at Rs. 42,990 on Flipkart, and customers can also avail of a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank credit cards, up to Rs. 1,250. Meanwhile, an exchange discount of up to Rs. 18,100 is also available on some laptops, when purchasing the RedmiBook Pro. The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with DC dimming support, and packs a 46Wh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 42,990 (MRP Rs. 59,990)

 

MSI Modern 14

During the ongoing Flipkart End of Season Sale, customers can pick up the MSI Modern 14 laptop at Rs. 43,990 on the e-commerce website. Like the other laptops in this list, Flipkart is offering a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank credit cards, up to Rs. 1,250 and an exchange discount of up to 18,100. The MSI Modern 14 laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor with AMD Radeon graphics. It comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display, packs a 39Wh battery, and runs on Windows 10 Home.

Buy now at: Rs. 43,990 (MRP Rs. 61,990)

 

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i

Priced at Rs. 61,490 during the ongoing sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i is currently being sold at a discount of 39 percent compared to its listed price. The laptop can also be purchased with an additional 10 percent discount using Axis Bank credit cards. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, along with 512GB SSD storage. It sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness. The laptop packs a 57Wh battery. It runs on Windows 10 Home and comes with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 installed on the laptop.

Buy now at: Rs. 61,490 (MRP Rs. 1,01,390)

 

Acer Aspire 7

As part of the Flipkart End of Season Sale that ends on June 17, the e-commerce website is selling the Acer Aspire 7 at Rs. 52,990, or a discount of 41 percent. Customers can also pick up the laptop at with an additional 10 percent discount using Axis Bank credit cards and exchange their laptop for up to Rs. 18,100 exchange discount on the Acer Aspire 7. The laptop is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, along with 512GB SSD storage. The Acer Aspire 7 features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LCD display. It packs a 48Wh battery and is claimed to offer up to 9 hours of battery life.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 89,999)

 
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
