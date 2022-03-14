Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale went live over the weekend, allowing all customers to avail of offers and deals on a range of consumer electronics and devices, including smartphones, laptops, wireless speakers and headphones, and smart TVs. During the ongoing six-day sale held by the e-commerce platform, customers can also avail of exchange offers that further lower the prices of products discounted during the sale, along with no-cost EMI options. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 will continue until March 16.

As part of the Flipkart Big Savings Days 2022 sale, here are some of the best tech deals on offer for customers until Wednesday. Before making a purchase, customers can also check some of the offers available on consumer electronics and devices on Amazon Fab Phones, Fab TV Fest Sale 2022 that is currently live on the rival e-commerce platform that ends tonight.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale: Best offers on electronics

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (2021)

Flipkart is selling the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED laptop Intel Core i5 variant with 16GB of RAM at Rs. 69,940. Customers can also avail of bank offers including a 10 percent discount on SBI Bank credit cards, up to Rs. 1,250. The ecommerce platform is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 18,100. The Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop is also equipped with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 SoC, and an OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Buy now at: Rs. 69,940 (MRP Rs. 1,10,990)

Acer Aspire 7

The ongoing Flipkart sale is offering the Acer Aspire 7 laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM at Rs. 50,940. At a discount of 43 percent, customers can also get a discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 1,250 with an SBI Bank credit card, and an exchange discount up to Rs. 18,100. The laptop is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It comes with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, according to the product listing.

Buy now at: Rs. 50,940 (MRP Rs. 89,999)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3

During the Flipkart sale, the Lenovo Ideapad 3 with an Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM is priced at Rs. 39,940. In addition to the 35 percent discount on the Lenovo Ideapad 3, Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent discount, up to Rs. 1,250 on the purchase of the laptop with SBI Bank credit cards. Customers can also avail of a exchange discount of up to Rs. 18,100. It is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It features a 15.6-inch display with a peak brightness of 250 nits.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,940 (MRP Rs. 61,590)

Apple iPad Air (4th Gen) Wi-Fi 64 GB

Flipkart is selling the fourth generation iPad Air model with 64GB inbuilt storage with Wi-Fi connectivity for Rs. 47,940. The tablet is currently listed at a 13 percent discount, with an additional 10 percent off up to Rs. 1,250 using an SBI Bank credit card. Customers can also exchange their existing smartphone to gain an additional discount of Rs. 15,500. The fourth generation iPad Air model is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip and sports a 10.9-inch display. It comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera and 7-megapixel front facing camera. It offers 10 hours of battery life and comes with iPadOS 14, which can be updated to iPadOS 15.3.

Buy now at: Rs. 47,940 (MRP Rs. 54,900)

JBL Flip Essential

JBL Flip Essential wireless Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs. 5,449 during the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale. Customers can avail of an additional 10 percent off while using SBI Bank credit cards, up to Rs. 1,250. Additionally, Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 4,900 exchange discount on purchase of the JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth speaker, which features 16W speakers, an IPX7 rating for water resistance, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,449 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

Realme 10000mAh Power Bank

The ongoing sale on Flipkart is currently offering the Realme 10,000mAh at Rs. 1,749. The portable power bank currently has a 27 percent discount. The Realme 10,000mAh power bank features support for 30W charging and supports various charging protocols, including Dart, VOOC, Warp, PD, QC and more. It also features dual output ports to charge two devices simultaneously. The Realme 10,000mAh power bank can charge a variety of devices including smartphone, tablet, fitness band, and Bluetooth headsets.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,749 (MRP Rs. 2,399)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.