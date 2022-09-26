Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Electronics

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale is currently live, offering several discounts and deals on electronics ranging from laptops to earphones and from soundbars and smart TVs. Before the sale ends on Friday, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. There are also other bank offers and exchange offers available for several products. Here we have compiled a list of some of the best deals on electronic products currently being offered during the Big Billion Days 2022 Sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best deals on laptops

RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition (Rs. 28,990)

The RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition is currently available for Rs. 28,990, thanks to a 44 percent discount during the Big Billion Days 2022 Sale. The available exchange offer can further lower the price by up to Rs. 18,100. This notebook is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a 15.6-inch full-HD anti-glare display.

Buy now at: Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 51,990)

MSI Modern 14 B5M-242IN (Rs. 42,990)

Flipkart is offering the MSI Modern 14 B5M-242IN with a 30 percent discount, which has its price reduced to Rs. 42,990. Customers can also exchange an older laptop to get an additional up to Rs. 18,100 discount. This laptop features a 14-inch full-HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It packs a Ryzen 5 5500U processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. This version of the laptop boots Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.

Buy now at: Rs. 42,990 (MRP Rs. 61,990)

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 M6500IH-HN701WS (Rs. 62,990)

The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor along with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max Q graphics card. The laptop packs 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. A 24 percent discount brings the price to Rs. 62,990 and the available exchange offer can further lower the price by up to Rs. 18,100.

Buy now at: Rs. 62,990 (MRP Rs. 82,990)

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best deals on headphones, earphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II (Rs. 15,990)

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are wireless headphones that include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. Bose claims that these headphones can offer up to 20 hours of playtime via Bluetooth or NFC. They are currently available for Rs. 15,990, with a 45 percent discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 29,363)

Sony WI-XB400 (Rs. 2,499]

The Sony WI-XB400 are neckband-style wireless earphones that are equipped with 9mm drivers. They support Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and are said to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres. These earphones are said to have a battery life of up to 15 hours. They are available with a 49 percent price cut during the Big Billion Days 2022 Sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 4,990)

Skullcandy Ink'd Plus (Rs. 999)

These wired earphones have received a 43 percent price cut during this Flipkart sale and are available for Rs. 999. The Skullcandy Ink'd Plus are fitted with 10mm audio drivers. The earbuds have a noise-isolating in-ear design with comfortable silicone ear cushions. They also feature an in-line remote and a microphone for answering calls.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best deals on speakers, soundbars

Samsung HW-T42E/XL (Rs. 6,499)

The Samsung HW-T42E/XL is a 2.1-channel soundbar that comes with a 6.5-inch subwoofer for a combined output of 150W. It has been programmed to automatically analyse the audio source to optimise the audio according to the track. It also features a dedicated Game Mode for captivating sound while gaming. This Samsung soundboard features a USB reader, an optical input, and Bluetooth connectivity options. A 61 percent discount on this subwoofer has brought its price down to Rs. 6,499.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,499 MRP Rs. 16,990

Motorola AmphisoundX Home Theatre (Rs. 8,999)

The Motorola AmphisoundX Home Theatre is currently available with a massive 57 percent discount. It features a 5.1-channel configuration that includes a 70W subwoofer for a total audio output of 150W. Its satellite speakers are equipped with three audio drivers, each optimised for high, mid, and low frequencies. Customers can also switch between 2.1 and 5.1 speaker configurations as per their needs. This home theatre also supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 20,999)

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best deals on TVs

Sony Bravia KD-50X74K (Rs. 52,999)

The Sony Bravia KD-50X74K can be currently purchased for a discounted price of Rs. 52,999. The available exchange offer can further reduce its cost by up to Rs. 11,000. It sports a 50-inch LED screen with a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It features a Google TV interface that comes with a built-in Chromecast and access to the Play Store. This TV is also equipped with 20W downward-firing speakers with Dolby Audio.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,999 (MRP Rs. 85,900)

Vu GloLED 50-inch Smart TV (Rs. 31,999)

The Vu GloLED 50-inch Smart TV sports a 4K LED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with four speakers and a subwoofer for a combined audio output of 104W. This model features the Google TV interface. It packs an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts the display settings to complement the content and ambient light, according to the listing.

