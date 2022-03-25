Technology News
Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 Updated With 12th-Generation Intel Core Processors

Dell XPS 15 (9520) price begins at $1,449 (roughly Rs. 1,10,400), while Dell XPS 17 (9720) price starts at $1,849 (roughly Rs. 1,40,900).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 March 2022 18:28 IST
Photo Credit: Dell

Dell XPS 15 (9520) comes with an up to UHD+ display

Highlights
  • Dell XPS 15 (9520) and XPS 17 (9720) come with up to 64GB of RAM
  • Both new Dell laptops carry Bluetooth v5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity
  • Dell XPS 17 (9720) include an up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics

Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 have been upgraded with 12th-generation Intel Core processors. Both Dell XPS 15 (9520) and XPS 17 (9720) come with up to 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processors, along with up to 64GB of RAM. The new Dell laptops also come with optional touchscreens and dedicated graphics. In the series, the Dell XPS 17 (9720) also carries up to Nvidia GeForce RTX3060 graphics. Other specifications of both new Dell XPS models are mostly similar to their predecessors.

Dell XPS 15 (9520), XPS 17 (9720) price

Dell XPS 15 (9520) price begins at $1,449 (roughly Rs. 1,10,400), while the Dell XPS 17 (9720) starts at $1,849 (roughly Rs. 1,40,900). Both new machines are available for purchase from the Dell US website as well as through other sales channels in the country. However, the top-end variant of the Dell XPS 17 (9720) with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics is yet to go on sale.

Details about the India pricing and availability of the new Dell XPS models are yet to be revealed.

Last year, the Dell XPS 15 (9510) and XPS 17 (9710) were launched starting at $1,249.99 (roughly Rs. 95,200) and $1,449.99 (roughly Rs. 1,10,500), respectively.

Dell XPS 15 (9520) specifications

The Dell XPS 15 (9520) runs on Windows 11 (up to Windows 11 Pro) and features a 15.6-inch InfinityEdge display with up to UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) resolution and optional touch support. The basic variant of the laptop comes with a full-HD+ non-touch display. Under the hood, the new XPS 15 has up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics with 4GB dedicated memory. The laptop also comes with 2x32GB DDR5 RAM that has a frequency of 4800MHz.

a has offered up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD. The machine comes with a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader.

Connectivity options on the XPS 15 (9520) include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone/ microphone combo jack. The laptop also comes with an SD card slot.

The XPS 15 (9520) comes with 2.5W stereo speakers and stereo tweeters and includes dual-array microphones. The laptop packs a six-cell 86Wh battery. It measures 344.40x230.10x18.54mm and weighs starting at 1.84kg.

Dell XPS 17 (9720) specifications

The Dell XPS 15 (9720) also runs on Windows 11 (up to Windows 11 Pro) and comes with a 17-inch InfinityEdge display that has up to UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) resolution. The laptop is powered by an up to 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, along with up to 2x32GB DDR5 RAM. Dell is currently selling the XPS 17 (9720) with the Intel UHD, Iris Xe, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. However, The Verge reports that it will also be available in the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics option next month.

dell xps 17 9720 image Dell XPS 17 9720

Dell XPS 17 (9720) features an up to UHD+ display with touch support
Photo Credit: Dell

 

In terms of connectivity, the Dell XPS 17 (9720) has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, four Thunderbolt 4 ports, an eDP port, and a universal audio jack. The laptop comes with a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader. It packs a six-cell 97Wh battery. There are also 2W stereo speakers, 2.5W stereo tweeters, and dual-array microphones. Besides, it measures 374.48x248.08x13.15mm and weighs starting at 2.17kg.

Dell XPS 15 (9520) Laptop

Dell XPS 15 (9520) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.84 kg
Dell XPS 17 (9720) Laptop

Dell XPS 17 (9720) Laptop

Display size 17.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 2.17 kg
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
