Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India: Details

The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop will be available to purchase on Amazon starting from July 23.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 20 July 2022 21:59 IST
Photo Credit: Dell

The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 comes with a quad-speaker design along with an express charge

Highlights
  • Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 has been launched in India on Wednesday
  • The laptop sports a 13-inch UHD+ screen with up to 4K+ resolution
  • Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 also features a capacitive touch function row

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 has been launched in India on Wednesday. The new XPS 13 Plus laptop from Dell comes with a four-sided Infinity Edge display. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core 28W processor and features express charge, eye-safe technology, and an improved quad speaker design. The newly launched Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 also sports a 13-inch UHD+ screen that offers up to 4K+ resolution. The laptop features a capacitive touch function row, a zero-Lattice keyboard and a seamless glass touchpad.

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 price in India, availability

The latest XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop from Dell has been priced in India at Rs. 1,59,990 for the ADL-P Ci5-1240P 12 Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the ADL-P Ci7-1260P 12 Core model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variant's price has been set at Rs. 1,79,990.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop will be available to purchase starting from July 23. It can be purchased via e-commerce site Amazon and through Dell India website.

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 specifications

The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 comes with a 13-inch four-sided Infinity Edge display with a UHD+ screen that offers up to 4K+ resolution. The newly launched laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core 28W processor. It features a capacitive touch function row, a zero-lattice keyboard and a glass touchpad as well. The newly launched laptop also comes with a quad-speaker design along with an express charge, which is claimed to let the laptop get charged with up to 80 percent battery in less than an hour. The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop also comes with eye-safe technology that has been claimed to reduce harmful blue light and maintains vivid colour as well.

Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360.
