Dell XPS 13 9315 laptop was launched in India on Tuesday. The company claims that it is its thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop, with a 13.99 mm thin and 1.7kg lightweight aluminium body. It is powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Evo processor and packs a 51Whr long-lasting battery. The new XPS 13 also features Express Charge support that is said to charge the battery to 80 percent with 80 minutes of charging. Furthermore, it sports a four-sided full-HD+ InfinityEdge Anti-Glare display with 500 nits of brightness.

Dell XPS 13 9315 price in India, availability

The Dell XPS 13 9315 price in India is set at Rs. 1,12,480 for the model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 1230U processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is also available in a 16GB +512GB storage variant priced at Rs. 1,32,480. Meanwhile, the model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 1250U processor along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs. 1,42,480.

The laptop is available for purchase in a single Sky colour option via Dell's website. Starting from August 25, it will also be available at select Dell Exclusive Stores (DES).

Dell XPS 13 9315 specifications, features

The Dell XPS 13 9315 sports a 13.4-inch Infinity Edge Anti-Glare display with a full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 1250U processor paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe x2 SSD storage.

The laptop has an aluminium chassis, and it measures 295.4x199.4x13.99 mm and weighs about 1.7kg. The Dell XPS 13 9315 features a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader. The laptop is equipped with a dual-sensor camera setup, including an HD RGB camera and an IR camera. It also features dual-array microphones and dual stereo speakers.

The Dell XPS 13 9315 packs a 51WHr battery and a 45W USB Type-C charging adapter. Its Express Charge feature is said to charge the battery up to 80 percent capacity with an 80-minute charge. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity. It also features two Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort and Power Delivery features. It runs on Windows 11 Pro and comes with a 12-month McAfee LiveSafe subscription, according to the company.