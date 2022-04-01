Technology News
Dell Latitude, Precision Laptop Series Updated With Latest Intel, Nvidia Hardware

Dell Latitude 9430 price starts at $2,245 (roughly Rs. 1,70,800)

1 April 2022
Dell Latitude, Precision Laptop Series Updated With Latest Intel, Nvidia Hardware

Photo Credit: Dell

The company also announced Dell Optimiser 3.0 with new security and privacy features

  • Dell Latitude 9000, 7000, and 5000 series laptops have been updated
  • Pricing for the new Dell Precision laptop is yet to be announced
  • Dell also announced the launch of five new Precision laptops

Dell Latitude and Precision laptop series have been updated with updated 12th Gen Intel ‘Alder Lake' processors. The company has introduced new laptops in the Dell Latitude 9000, 7000, and 5000 series. Dell also announced the launch of five new models in the Dell Precision portfolio, which are also powered by the latest Intel processors along with Nvidia graphics. Along with the new hardware, the company also announced the launch of Dell Optimiser 3.0, with new features such as ExpressSign-in, new privacy features, better noise cancellation, and new connectivity improvements.

Dell Latitude 9430, Latitude 5531, Latitude 5431, Latitude 7530, Latitude 7430, Latitude 7330, Latitude 5530, Latitude 5430, Latitude 5330 pricing, availability

Pricing for the Dell Latitude 9430 starts at $2,245 (roughly Rs. 1,70,800). The Dell Latitude 7330, Latitude 7430, and Latitude 7530 are pricing starts at $1,969 (roughly Rs. 1,49,800), $1,969 (roughly Rs. 1,49,800) and $2,023 (roughly Rs. 1,53,900), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Dell Latitude 5330, Latitude 5430, and Latitude 5530 are priced starting at $1,562 (roughly Rs. 1,18,800), $1,419 (roughly Rs. 1,07,900), $1,442 (roughly Rs. 1,09,700), respectively. The Dell Latitude 5431, Latitude 5531 pricing starts at $1,771 (roughly Rs. 1,34,700) and $1,749 (roughly Rs. 1,33,000), respectively.

All the new Dell Latitude laptop models announced by Dell will be available this month, and the company is yet to reveal pricing and availability for other markets, including India.

dell latitude 9430 dell inline dell

Dell Latitude 9430
Photo Credit: Dell

Dell Latitude 9430 specifications

The Dell Latitude 9430 is available in 2-in-1 and clamshell design with 14-inch quad-HD+ (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) touchscreen and full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) displays, respectively. The displays offer a peak brightness of 500 nits. It is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with vPro and Intel Iris Xe graphics, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The new high-end Dell Latitude 9430 laptop features four speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro support. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, along with optional LTE support. It comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm combo jack, and an optional uSIM tray. The laptop is powered by a 60Whr battery with support for 90W fast charging. It measures 310.59x215x8.42mm and weighs 1.27kg (1.4kg for the 2-in-1 model).

dell latitude 5431 inline dell

Dell Latitude 5431
Photo Credit: Dell

Dell Latitude 5431 specifications

The newly launched Dell Latitude 5431 sports a 14-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage and 300 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with vPro and up to 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX550 GDDR6 graphics, paired with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. The laptop offers up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop features two speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro support. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, along with optional LTE support. It comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and an optional uSIM tray. The laptop is powered by a 64Whr battery with support for 130W fast charging. It measures 321.59x212x20.95mm and weighs 1.49kg.

dell latitude 5331 dell

Dell Latitude 5331
Photo Credit: Dell

Dell Latitude 5531 specifications

The Dell Latitude 5531 is equipped with a 15.6-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage and a peak brightness of 400 nits. It is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with vPro and up to 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX550 GDDR6 graphics, paired with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. The laptop offers up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop comes equipped with two speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro support. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, along with optional LTE support. It comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and an optional uSIM tray. The laptop is powered by a 97Whr battery with support for 130W fast charging. It measures 357.8x233x22.67mm and weighs 1.79kg.

dell latitude 7330 dell

Dell Latitude 7330
Photo Credit: Dell

Dell Latitude 7330 specifications

The Dell Latitude 7330 was launched in 13.3-inch 2-in-1 and clamshell design with full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) touchscreen and full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) displays, respectively. It is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with vPro and Intel Iris Xe graphics, paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. It offers up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The newly launched Dell Latitude 7330 laptop features two speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro support. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, along with optional LTE support. It comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and an optional uSIM tray. The laptop is powered by a 58Whr battery with support for 90W fast charging. It measures 306.5x199.95x16.96mm and weighs 0.9kg (1.36kg for the 2-in-1 model).

Dell Latitude 7430 specifications

The Dell Latitude 7430 is available in 14-inch 2-in-1 and clamshell design with full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) touchscreen and ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) displays, respectively. It is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with vPro and Intel Iris Xe graphics, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, according to Dell.

The laptop features two speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro support. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, along with optional LTE support. It comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and an optional uSIM tray. The laptop is powered by a 58Whr battery with support for 90W fast charging. It measures 321.35x208.69x17.27mm and weighs 1.22kg (1.35kg for the 2-in-1 model).

dell latitude 7530 dell

Dell Latitude 7530
Photo Credit: Dell

Dell Latitude 7530 specifications

The newly launched Dell Latitude 7530 sports a 15.6-inch ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display, according to the company. It is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with vPro and Intel Iris Xe graphics, paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. It offers up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The Dell Latitude 7530 laptop features four speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro support. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, along with optional LTE support. It comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and an optional uSIM tray. The laptop is powered by a 58Whr battery with support for 90W fast charging. It measures 357.7x229.75x17.5mm and weighs 1.54kg.

Dell Latitude 5330 specifications

The Dell Latitude 5330 was launched in 13.3-inch 2-in-1 and clamshell design with full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) touchscreen and full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) displays, respectively. The laptop is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with vPro and Intel Iris Xe graphics, paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. It offers up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage, according to Dell.

The laptop features two speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro support. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, along with optional LTE support. It comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm combo jack, and an optional uSIM tray. The laptop is powered by a 58Whr battery with support for 90W fast charging. It measures 305.7x207.5x16.92mm and weighs 1.2kg (1.32kg for the 2-in-1 model).

dell latitude 5430 dell

Dell Latitude 5430
Photo Credit: Dell

Dell Latitude 5430 specifications

The Dell Latitude 5430 sports a 14-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,080 pixels) display, according to the company. The laptop is equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with vPro and Intel Iris Xe graphics, paired with up to 64GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop features two speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro support. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, along with optional LTE support. It comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and an optional uSIM tray. The laptop is powered by a 58Whr battery with support for 90W fast charging. It measures 321.35.5x212x19.3mm and weighs 1.36kg.

Dell Latitude 5530 specifications

The newly launched Dell Latitude 5530 sports a 15.6-inch ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display, according to the company. It is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with vPro and up to 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX450 DDR6 graphics, paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. It offers up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The Dell Latitude 5530 laptop features two speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro support. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, along with optional LTE support. It comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm combo jack, an Ethernet port, and an optional uSIM tray. The laptop is powered by a 58Whr battery with support for 90W fast charging. It measures 357.8x233.3x20.77mm and weighs 1.59kg.

Dell Precision 5770, Precision 5570, Precision 5470, Precision 3570, Precision 3571 pricing, availability

Pricing for the Dell Precision 5770, Precision 5570, Precision 5470, Precision 3570, Precision 3571 is yet to be revealed by the company. The laptops will be available in the US in April, according to Dell. The company is yet to announce pricing and availability for other markets, including India.

dell precision 5570 dell

Dell Precision 5570
Photo Credit: Dell

Dell Precision 5770 specifications

The Dell Precision 5770 sports a 17-inch ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) touchscreen display, according to the company. The laptop is equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and up to 12GB Nvidia RTX A3000 GDDR6 graphics, paired with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. It offers up to 4TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop features a four-speaker setup with two 2W stereo woofers and two 2.5W stereo tweeters. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with four Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm combo jack. The laptop is powered by a 97Whr battery with support for 130W fast charging. It measures 374.48x248.08x19.54mm and weighs 2.57kg.

Dell Precision 5570 specifications

The newly announced Dell Precision 5570 sports a 15-inch ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) touchscreen display, according to Dell. The laptop is equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and up to 8GB Nvidia RTX A2000 GDDR6 graphics, paired with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. It offers up to 4TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The Dell Precision 5570 laptop features a four-speaker setup with two 2W woofers and two 2W tweeters. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The laptop is equipped with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, according to Dell. It is powered by an 86Whr battery with support for 130W fast charging. It measures 344.4x230.3x11.65mm and weighs 2.1kg.

dell precision 5470 dell

Dell Precision 5470
Photo Credit: Dell

Dell Precision 5470 specifications

The Dell Precision 5470 sports a 14-inch quad-HD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) touchscreen display. The laptop is equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and up to 4GB Nvidia RTX A1000 GDDR6 graphics, paired with up to 64GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers up to 4TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop is equipped with four 2W stereo speakers. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm combo jack, along with a microSD card slot. The laptop is powered by a 72Whr battery with support for 130W fast charging. It measures 310.60x210.30x11.09mm and weighs 1.48kg.

Dell Precision 3570 specifications

The newly announced Dell Precision 3570 sports a 15-inch ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display, according to the company. The laptop is equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and up to 4GB Nvidia RTX A500 GDDR6 graphics, paired with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. It offers up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage.

The Dell Precision 3570 laptop features two 2W stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro support. It offers Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and optional LTE connectivity. It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.0, and a 3.5mm combo jack, a microSD card reader and an optional Micro-SIM card slot. It is powered by an 58Whr battery with support for 130W fast charging. It measures 357.80x236.20x22.15mm and weighs 1.59kg.

Dell Precision 3571 specifications

The Dell Precision 3571 sports a 15.6-inch ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display. The laptop is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and up to 8GB Nvidia RTX A1200 GDDR6 graphics, paired with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. It offers up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage, according to the company.

The laptop is equipped with two 2W stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro support. It offers Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and optional 5G/LTE connectivity. It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.0, and a 3.5mm combo jack, a Ethernet port, a microSD card reader and an optional Micro-SIM card slot. It is powered by an 97Whr battery with support for 130W fast charging. It measures 357.80x233.30x24.05mm and weighs 1.79kg.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Dell Latitude, Precision Laptop Series Updated With Latest Intel, Nvidia Hardware
