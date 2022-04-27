Dell has introduced new Windows 11 laptops in the Latitude and Precision ranges. The latest lineup includes Dell Latitude 9330, Dell Precision 7670, and Dell Precision 7770. The Dell Latitude 9330 is a 2-in-1 device with a 13.3-inch display. It comes with a collaboration touchpad with quick access buttons for controlling video meetings. Both the Dell Precision 7670 and Precision 7770 come with 12th-generation Intel Core processors and offer up to 128GB of DDR5 storage. They are available in two display options with the Aluminum Titan Grey shade. Dell claims that all-new laptops are packed in 100 percent recycled and renewable materials.

Dell Latitude 9330, Precision 7670, and Precision 7770 availability

Pricing details of the new Dell laptops are yet to be revealed. The Dell Latitude 9330 will be available for purchase in global markets in June this year. Both the Dell Precision 7670 and the Precision 7770 will be available starting the second quarter of this financial year.

Dell Latitude 9330 specifications

The Dell Latitude 9330 is a 2-in-1 laptop thanks to its 13.3-inch QHD+ (1,600x2,560 pixels) touch display and keyboard that swivels all the way around, letting the laptop be used as a tablet. The display features a 16:10 aspect ratio and 500 nits of peak brightness, apart from a low blue light solution with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. The display has Gorilla Glass 6 DX protection as well. The Dell Latitude 9330's display supports a pen stylus and it can be used with the Premium Active Pen sold separately.

The 2-in-1 laptop can be configured with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors along with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. Dell Latitude 9330 offers 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a maximum of 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 2230 (Class 35) SSD storage and up to 256GB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 M.2 2230 self-encrypting storage.

The collaboration touchpad with quick access buttons for video meetings is the major highlight of the Dell Latitude 9330. There are buttons to turn the video on and off, mute or unmute, share the screen, or begin a chat. The full-HD webcam in Dell Latitude 9330 has an automatic shutter that opens and closes spontaneously with video calls. It comes with new AI-backed Dell Optimizer features, that dim the PC automatically when the user looks away from the screen to protect data and conserve power. The laptop includes 4 speakers with support for Waves MaxxAudio Pro to enhance the audio performance of the system. There is a smart amplifier and four noise-cancelling microphones

Connectivity options on Dell Latitude 9330 include Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, 4G LTE, 5G, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 port, two Thunderbolt USB Type-C ports and an audio jack. It has military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability.

The laptop is backed by a 50Whr battery that supports fast charging through the built-in ExpressCharge 2.0 technology. With this, 40 minutes of charging is said to fill the laptop battery up to 80 percent. The Dell Latitude 9330 measures 296x 208x 8-14mm and weighs 1.27 kilograms. It will be available in Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro, and Windows 11 Downgrade versions.

Dell Precision 7670, Precision 7770 specifications

The Dell Precision 7670 come with two display options with 16-inch screen and 60Hz refresh rates. There is a full-HD+ (1,200x1,920 pixels) display option with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 250 nits of peak brightness and a UHD+ (2,400x 3,840 pixels) OLED display option with 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 400 nits of peak brightness. The Dell Precision 7770 on the other hand, has a 17.3-inch screen with full-HD (1,080 x1,920 pixels) and ultra-HD (2,160x3,840 pixels) display options. The full-HD screen offers a 16:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and 500 nits of peak brightness. The ultra-HD screen support 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 400 support.

New Precision laptops from Dell run on 12th Gen Intel Core processors with support for up to Nvidia GeForce RTX A5500 graphics. Both Dell Precision 7670 and 7770 offer a maximum of up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM. They also come preloaded with Dell Optimizer to deliver a smooth desktop experience with personalised options. New models in the Precision range pack up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 (Class 40) storage and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 self-encrypting (Class 40) storage.

Dell has packed four 2W speakers on both Precision 7670 and Precision 7770. They have dual-array microphones as well. Both the Precision 7670 and 7770 feature IR camera for ensuring security and they have chassis intrusion detection, along with battery removal detection. The click pad on both the laptops has an optional NFC reader and smartcard reader. Further, they have integrated a webcam with 1080p recording.

They come with FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standards) certified fingerprint readers as well. Connectivity options on Dell Precision 7670 and Precision 7770 include Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and 5G. The Dell Precision 7670 features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports. Additionally, it has HDMI 2.0a and HDMI 2.1 ports. Both the laptops feature an ethernet port and audio jack. The Dell Precision 7770 packs two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. Further, there is an HDMI 2.0a port and an HDMI 2.1 port. It features an SD card reader and SIM (micro) slot as well.

New Dell Precision laptops are offered in 83Whr and 93Whr battery options. The Dell Precision 7670 measures 356x 258x 24.7mm and weighs 2.6 kilograms, while the Dell Precision 7770 measures 398x265x28.5mm and weighs 3.01 kilograms. The new Precision laptops will be available in various Windows 11, Windows 10, RedHat, and Ubuntu versions.