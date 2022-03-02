Technology News
loading

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One PC With Up to AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processors Launched

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO comes with up to 16GB of RAM.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 March 2022 19:20 IST
Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One PC With Up to AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processors Launched

Photo Credit: Dell China

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO comes in Black and White colour options

Highlights
  • Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO comes with AMD Radeon graphics
  • It features preloaded Windows 11
  • Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO gets Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One (AIO) PC powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors has been launched in China. The new PC can be purchased with AMD Ryzen 3 and AMD Ryzen 5 processors, and paired with up to 16GB of RAM. Customers will have an option of going for an SSD-only or a hybrid storage model. The AIO comes preloaded with either Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro (simplified Chinese). Customers even have an option to choose the bracket style of the AIO.

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO PC price, availability

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO is available for purchase at a price starting from CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 57,500), and goes up to CNY 6,959 (roughly Rs. 83,400) depending upon the configuration chosen. The PC is offered in Moon Shadow White and Obsidian Black colour options.

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO specifications

The new Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO PC sports a 23.8-inch full-HD(1,920x1,080 pixel) anti-glare display with narrow bezels. Under the hood, Dell has offered two processor options to choose from. Those who need a powerful machine can opt for AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor with AMD Radeon graphics, and others can go for AMD R3 Barcelo-U (aka Ryzen 3 5425U) AMD Radeon graphics.

The processor in the Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO PC can be paired with either 8GB or 16GB DDR4 RAM (3200MHz). There is an option of choosing from 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD or a hybrid storage configuration that comprises a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and a 1TB SATA HDD with a 2.5-inch form factor (5400rpm).

Ports on the Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO PC include a USB 3.2 Type- C Gen 2, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports with Power On/Wake support, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports with PowerShare support, two HDMI ports, an RJ45 Ethernet Port, an SD card slot, and a headphone jack. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO, Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO Price, Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO Specifications, Dell
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a Storage and Colour Details Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch Recalled Globally Over Burn Injuries Due to Overheating

Related Stories

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One PC With Up to AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processors Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pokemon Go Season of Alola Starts March 1: Details Here
  2. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  3. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  4. MWC 2022: Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Portable Monitor Launched
  5. Vivo X80 Series Tipped to Launch in India in April
  6. 10 Most Exciting Phones and Tech Announcements of MWC 2022
  7. Lenovo Launches New Legion Y7000P, Legion Y9000P Gaming Laptops
  8. OnePlus Nord 3 May Debut in Q2 With 150W Fast Charging Tech
  9. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  10. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Announced: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch Recalled Globally Over Burn Injuries Due to Overheating
  2. Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One PC With Up to AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processors Launched
  3. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a Storage and Colour Details Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Poco Reportedly Working on New Smartwatch, Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites
  5. India Identified as a Billion-Dollar Sports, Entertainment NFT Market in Deloitte Research
  6. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Offers
  7. Ford Splits EV, Internal Combustion Into Separate Units
  8. Realme GT Neo 3 Tipped to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, Realme 9 4G Visits Multiple Certification Websites
  9. Parler Debuts ‘DeepRedSea’ NFT Site, Displays Donald Trump-Themed Virtual Collectibles
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Survives JerryRigsEverything Test, Passes Bend Test Gracefully
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.