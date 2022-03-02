Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One (AIO) PC powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors has been launched in China. The new PC can be purchased with AMD Ryzen 3 and AMD Ryzen 5 processors, and paired with up to 16GB of RAM. Customers will have an option of going for an SSD-only or a hybrid storage model. The AIO comes preloaded with either Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro (simplified Chinese). Customers even have an option to choose the bracket style of the AIO.

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO PC price, availability

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO is available for purchase at a price starting from CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 57,500), and goes up to CNY 6,959 (roughly Rs. 83,400) depending upon the configuration chosen. The PC is offered in Moon Shadow White and Obsidian Black colour options.

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO specifications

The new Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO PC sports a 23.8-inch full-HD(1,920x1,080 pixel) anti-glare display with narrow bezels. Under the hood, Dell has offered two processor options to choose from. Those who need a powerful machine can opt for AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor with AMD Radeon graphics, and others can go for AMD R3 Barcelo-U (aka Ryzen 3 5425U) AMD Radeon graphics.

The processor in the Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO PC can be paired with either 8GB or 16GB DDR4 RAM (3200MHz). There is an option of choosing from 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD or a hybrid storage configuration that comprises a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and a 1TB SATA HDD with a 2.5-inch form factor (5400rpm).

Ports on the Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO PC include a USB 3.2 Type- C Gen 2, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports with Power On/Wake support, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports with PowerShare support, two HDMI ports, an RJ45 Ethernet Port, an SD card slot, and a headphone jack. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2.