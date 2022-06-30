Technology News
loading

Dell India Reduces Delivery Period to 6-8 Weeks for Some Products: Official

"For some of the products it was 12-14 weeks lead time. Now we have reduced it to 6-8 weeks for some of the products," Dell's Indrajit Belgundi said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 30 June 2022 09:24 IST
Dell India Reduces Delivery Period to 6-8 Weeks for Some Products: Official

The Dell India official was speaking in context of the global chip shortage

Highlights
  • "Our delivery lead time is improving," Belgundi said.
  • Some products are delivered in as little as 2 weeks, Dell said
  • The statement was made in the context of global chip shortage

Computer maker Dell Technologies India has been able to reduce product delivery time to customers to 6-8 weeks from 12-14 weeks for some of the products despite the ongoing shortage of semiconductors, a senior official of the company said on Wednesday.

Dell Technologies India senior director and general manager, client solutions group, Indrajit Belgundi said that the company is currently manufacturing Dell OptiPlex desktops, Dell Vostro desktops and some notebook products including Dell Latitude 5420, and will evaluate to make ultra premium PCs (Personal Computers) Dell Latitude 9430, Dell Latitude 7330 Ultralight and other notebook unveiled on Wednesday at the plant.

"We all know chip shortages are across the world affecting not only IT but across the world. We have also seen those challenges coming in but with our strong supply chain capabilities, strong engagements that we have across organisations, we are able to mitigate our delivery lead time. Our delivery lead time is improving," Belgundi said.

He was speaking after launching Latitude 5420. Belgundi said the company will evaluate to make ultra premium PCs Latitude 9430, Latitude 7330 Ultralight and Dell's thinnest and smallest 15-inch mobile work station Precision 5570.

"For some of the products it was 12-14 weeks lead time. Now we have reduced it to 6-8 weeks for some of the products. We are also delivering some of the products even in 2 weeks," Belgundi said.

The company has come up with premium notebooks both in Latitude and Precision series in the price range of Rs. 79,990-Rs. 1,45,990 apiece.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dell, Dell India
Webb Telescope: NASA to Reveal Deepest Image Ever Taken of Universe

Related Stories

Dell India Reduces Delivery Period to 6-8 Weeks for Some Products: Official
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  2. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022 From July 1: Best Deals
  3. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  4. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  6. Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Reveals Fawad Khan’s Role in the MCU
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
  8. Ambrane Stylo Max 50,000mAh Power Bank Launched in India
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Confirmed to Carry Snapdragon 778G+ SoC
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
#Latest Stories
  1. Electric 2-Wheeler Penetration in India to Touch 100 Percent by FY 2026-27, Predicts NITI Aayog, TIFAC
  2. Dell India Reduces Delivery Period to 6-8 Weeks for Some Products: Official
  3. Webb Telescope: NASA to Reveal Deepest Image Ever Taken of Universe
  4. Vivo Y01A Spotted on BIS Certification Website; Expected to Launch in India Soon: Report
  5. Google Faces Complaints From EU Consumer Groups Over Privacy Concern, Might Get Panellised if Found Guilty
  6. Google, Apple Urged to Remove TikTok From App Store, Play Store by FCC Commissioner
  7. Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro With 5G, Wi-Fi 6E Compatibility Unveiled, to Go on Sale Starting July
  8. Google Starts Rolling Out Switch to Android App Support for Phones Running Android 12
  9. Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital Reportedly Enters Liquidation on British Virgin Islands Court's Order
  10. Semiconductor Exports to Russia Said to Have Plunged by 90 Percent After Curbs Following Ukraine Invasion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.