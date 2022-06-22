Dell has launched G15 5525 laptop in India powered by an AMD SoC for gamers on Tuesday. The laptop sports up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 series GPU and next-gen AMD Ryzen 6000H series SoC. The laptop has been launched in five different configuration options available at different prices. It also comes with the Game Shift function that enables users to trigger a dynamic performance mode. The RAM on the laptops can vary from 8GB to 16GB, depending on the configuration customers wish to purchase.

Dell G15 5525 price and availability

The technology company, Dell, has launched the Dell G15 5525 laptops with price starting at Rs. 83,990 for the base variant that gets an AMD Rembrandt R5 SoC with 8GB of RAM. For the 16GB RAM variant, customers will have to pay Rs. 89,990. The variant with an AMD Rembrandt R7 SoC will cost customers Rs. 1,02,990 and for the one with Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU is priced at Rs. 1,07,990. Lastly, the Nvidia RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 variant comes with the price tag of Rs. 1,27,990. The laptops are available in Dark Shadow Grey and Phantom Grey with speckles colour options on the company website, Dell Exclusive Stores, large format retailers, and multi-brand outlets.

Delhi G15 5525 specifications

The new G15 5525 laptop features a 15.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 250 nits of brightness, and full-HD resolution. The display specifications are same across different configurations except one. The base variant of the laptop comes with an AMD Rembrandt R5 SoC with 8GB of RAM, 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD and Nvidia RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 GPU. It runs on Windows 11 and has an Orange Backlit keyboard. The only different between the first and second variant is their RAM.

The third variant also gets similar specifications but the AMD Rembrandt R7 is an upgrade over the previous two. Dell G15 5525 fourth variant gets the Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU over the third variant. Lastly, the fifth variant of the laptop gets an even better SoC, the Nvidia RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 GPU, over the fourth variant and a display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

The new G15 5255 Dell gaming laptop comes with Alienware-inspired thermal design for optimal cooling with dual air-intake, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes, and four vents. It comes with the Game Shift function for users to trigger dynamic performance mode by pressing the function and Game Shift (F9) keys together. It also gets Alienware Command Center for maximising fan speed.