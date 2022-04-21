Technology News
loading
Dell G15 (5525) price begins at $899 (roughly Rs. 68,500), while the Alienware m17 R5 and Alienware m15 R7 start at $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,21,800) and $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,14,200), respectively.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 April 2022 14:24 IST
Photo Credit: Dell

The new Alienware laptops come with up to 4TB SSD storage

Highlights
  • Dell G15 (5525) comes with up to 2K display
  • Alienware m17 R5 and m15 R7 have up to 64GB RAM
  • Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 carries 11 USB ports

Dell has expanded its range of AMD-based laptops by introducing a new G15 model as well as Alienware m17 R5 and Alienware m15 R7 for gamers. In addition to the Dell G15 (5525), Alienware m17 R5, and Alienware m15 R7, the company has also introduced an upgraded Alienware Aurora desktop that comes with the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU. All new Dell and Alienware devices debuted just months after the PC maker showcased its AMD Ryzen-based gaming laptops at CES 2022 in January. The new models are targeted at PC gamers looking to get the latest hardware.

Dell G15 (5525), Alienware m17 R5, Alienware m15 R7, Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 price

Dell G15 (5525) price begins at $899 (roughly Rs. 68,500), while the Alienware m17 R5 and Alienware m15 R7 start at $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,21,800) and $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,14,200), respectively, as reported by Tom's Hardware. The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, on the other hand, starts at $2,949 (roughly Rs. 2,24,600). The new devices are initially available in the US, with no official confirmation on their availability in markets including India. However, the company has so far been quite active in bringing all its popular gaming hardware to the Indian market.

Dell G15 (5525) specifications

The Dell G15 (5525) features a 15.6-inch display that has full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) and 2K (2,560x1,440 pixels) resolution options. The full-HD version also has 120Hz and 165Hz refresh rate versions, while the 2K variant comes with a standard 240Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Dell G15 (5525) comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, along with up to Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti graphics and maximum 32GB of DDR5 RAM. The laptop also includes up to 2TB of PCI NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the Dell G15 (5525) include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, three USB 3.2 Type-A, a USB Type-C, an HDMI 2.1, a headphone jack, and an Ethernet port. The laptop packs a 56Whr battery as standard and also comes in an option with 86Whr capacity.

Alienware m17 R5 specifications

The Alienware m17 R5 comes with a 17.3-inch display that has full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) and 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution options. The full-HD version has 165Hz and 360Hz refresh rate options and AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync support, while the 4K model has a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync and AMD SmartAccess Graphics support. It is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX processor, along with up to AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT graphics. The laptop comes with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and has up to 4TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

On the part of connectivity, the machine comes with Wi-Fi 6 (Wi-Fi 6E optional), Bluetooth v5.2, an HDMI 2.1, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 64Whr battery as standard and can be upgraded to 97Whr.

Alienware m15 R7 specifications

The Alienware m15 R7 carries a 15.6-inch display with full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) and 2K (2,560x1,440 pixels) resolution options. The full-HD variant has 165Hz and 360Hz refresh rate versions, while the 2K model comes with a 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, along with up to Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics and up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. There is also up to 4TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage support.

Connectivity-wise, the Alienware m15 R7 offers an HDMI 2.1, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, an Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. It packs a 56Whr battery as standard and has an option for 86Whr battery as well.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 specifications

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 comes with up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor that went on sale just this month, along with up to AMD Radeon RX 6900T or Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics and up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop also comes with up to 4TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the new Alienware Aurora desktop include five USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, four USB 2 Type-A, three USB Type-C, an Ethernet, and an audio jack. The machine also includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 support.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
