Dell G15 gaming laptops were launched in India on Monday. The gaming laptops are available in two variants, the Dell G15 5520 vanilla model, and Dell G15 5521 Special Edition (SE). The new machines are powered by the latest 12th generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 H series processors. They are equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6 graphics cards, and come with improved cooling systems, Dell says. The new G15 devices are enabled with Game Shift technology and Alienware Command Center.

Dell G15 5520, G15 5521 Special Edition (SE) price, availability

The Dell G15 5520 price in India starts at Rs. 85,990, and the price of Dell G15 5521 SE starts at Rs. 1,18,990. The machines will be available for purchase from Dell Exclusive Stores, Dell online store, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets, Dell says. The Dell G15 5520 will be available in Dark Shadow Grey, and the Dell G15 5521 SE is available in Obsidian Black.

Dell G15 5520, G15 5521 Special Edition (SE) specifications

The Dell G15 5520, and the Dell G15 5521 Special Edition (SE) features gaming-inspired design, Dell says. The SE model gets an aluminium cover with an iridescent logo. Both of them get 12-zone RGB LED chassis lighting that can be turned on when gaming.

Customers have an option to choose from three display offerings: a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness, a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with 165Hz refresh rate and 300 nits brightness, and a 15.6-inch quad-HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) display with 240Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness. The primary difference is that the vanilla model comes with 2-sided narrow bezels, and the SE model gets a 3-sided narrow bezel.

Under the hood, both Dell G15 5520, and Dell G15 5521 Special Edition (SE) get the 12th generation Intel Core i5-12500H processor, and the 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, respectively. Dell says that the laptops come with an improved Alienware-inspired thermal design that offers optimal cooling. The cooling setup gets dual air-intake, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes, and four vents. The processor is paired with 16GB (2x8GB DDR5) of RAM, and an option to choose from either 512GB or 1TB (SE model) M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Dell G15 laptops come with Game Shift technology and Alienware Command Center

Photo Credit: Dell

When it comes to graphics, Dell G15 gaming laptops come with an option to choose from Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM card, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM card, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM card, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM card.

The vanilla model gets an Orange backlit keyboard with numeric keypad and G-key, and the SE variant gets a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard with numeric keyboard and G-key. The “Game Shift” macro G-key is situated in the F9 position, and it launches game-ready settings for improved performance, Dell says. They both come with Game Shift technology and Alienware Command Center for better control of hardware and software.

For audio, the Dell G15 gaming laptops get two 2.5W stereo speakers with Realtek ALC3254. The speakers also come with Dolby Audio for Gamers that offer 3D gameplay with 360-degree audio and voice booting technology. There is an HD RGB camera with digital dual-array microphones in the camera assembly. The laptops come preinstalled with Windows 11 Home. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth.

Ports on the Dell G15 gaming laptops depend on the graphics cards used. They include SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB Type-C port with DisplayPort , HDMI 2.1, RJ45 and headphones/mic combo. The Dell G15 weight starts at 2.5 kg, and the Dell G15 Special Edition weight starts at 2.6kg.